USC Trojans Pushing To Flip Elite Georgia Bulldogs Recruit

Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star cornerback Donte Wright committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in June, but that has not stopped the USC Trojans from actively pursuing to keep the local recruit from leaving the Golden State.

July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks in the Main Media Room during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks in the Main Media Room during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star cornerback Donte Wright committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in June, but that hasn’t stopped the USC Trojans from actively pursuing to keep the local prospect from leaving Southern California. 

Wright is the No. 81 overall prospect, No. 9 rated cornerback and No. 9 player in the state of California, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the 2027 recruiting cycle. 

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Wright has the versatility to play multiple positions in the secondary, which led to the Bulldogs heading out west to make a strong recruiting pitch for the coveted defensive back. He played safety at Poly as a freshman, before transitioning to more as a cornerback last season. 

Wright was one of several 2027 prospects that were on campus in June for a private workout with the Trojans coaching staff. USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed has been Wright’s primary recruiter during the process and the two remain in constant communication, despite his pledge to the SEC power. 

Wright has strong family ties to Southern Cal. His uncle, Travon Patterson, played receiver for the Trojans in the mid to late 2000s. USC is also close proximity to Poly, just a little more than 20 miles away, so expect them to be a consistent presence in front of him. 

The talented defensive back plans to visit the Trojans again the fall. Miami and Oregon are two other programs that keep an open line of contact with Wright. 

Long Beach Poly has produced several notable USC players in the past, including receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, cornerback Iman Marshall and safety Darnell Bing. 

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans have also targeted his teammate, four-star cornerback JuJu Johnson, the No. 29 overall prospect, No. 5 cornerback and No. 2 player in California, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings

Restoring and building recruiting pipelines with prominent Southern California high schools has been a theme for USC in the 2026 cycle. They did so with national powerhouse Mater Dei (Calif.), holding three commitments. They have three commitments from Sierra Canyon (Calif.), two from Santa Margarita (Calif.) and one from St. John Bosco (Calif.). 

USC has assembled an impressive recruiting class in the secondary for the 2026 cycle, headlined by Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill and Sierra Canyon four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart. Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025 this summer. 

Hoban wide receiver Elbert Hill IV acknowledges the crowd after his touchdown against Walsh Jesuit during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Trojans are pushing to do the same in the 2027 cycle with Reed leading the charge. USC has been considered the heavy favorites for Junipero Serra (Calif.) five-star cornerback Duvay Williams, as they push to restore their pipeline with the local high school. 

Mater Dei four-star cornerbacks Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang are also high priority targets and have felt the love from the Trojans coaching staff. 

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp is highly coveted throughout the country. The 6-foot-4 defensive back is on track to be a four-year starter for one of the top programs in the country. 

