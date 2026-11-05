NFL Week 9 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Bills Expected to Hand Vikings Second Consecutive Loss

It’s Week 9! Backup quarterbacks are taking over the NFL again this week. On Thursday, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will make his first career start against the Jaguars after the injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. While Fagnano will start in Week 9, he’s expected to be replaced by Jacoby Brissett, whom the Ravens are trading for . The Cardinals, meanwhile, are trading Brissett because they’re turning to their backup, Gardner Minshew II. Minshew will make his first start against the Seahawks, another team starting a backup, Drew Lock, due to Sam Darnold’s quad injury. Over in the AFC, the Browns will be turning to Shedeur Sanders against the Saints with Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol.

In prime time, the Buccaneers will look to take down the red-hot Bears. The Bucs have Baker Mayfield back, but have barely had to rely on him thanks to their running game . Our writers and editors all see the Bears winning this matchup after they took down the Seahawks last week. The following night, the Vikings will host the Bills in a rematch of their epic 2022 battle . They are also facing quarterback uncertainty as Kyler Murray is dealing with hamstring tightness ahead of the game. The majority of our writers and editors picked the Bills, though two see Minnesota rebounding from their first loss of the season last week.

Even with all the injuries, there still should be at least one premier quarterback duel between Jordan Love and Drake Maye, two of the league’s best deep ball throwers. Our staff gives a slight edge to the Patriots, who are the home team. The game will also mark Tom Brady’s return to New England as he calls his first home Patriots game for Fox. At least this time he has a good reason not to have a “dog in the fight.” Also in the afternoon slate, don’t count out the duel between Kirk Cousins and Brock Purdy as Kyle Shanahan faces the quarterback he once wanted to make a 49er. Purdy has been an early MVP candidate this season, while Cousins ranks top three in both passing yards and touchdowns. Even so, our staff largely sees the 49ers getting the win as they come out of their bye.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer , senior writer

Eva Geitheim , news writer

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Mike Kadlick , senior news writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Conor Orr , senior writer

John Pluym , managing editor

Matt Verderame , staff writer

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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

Jaguars at Ravens

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Bengals vs. Falcons (Madrid)

Albert Breer: Bengals

Eva Geitheim: Bengals

Mitch Goldich: Bengals

Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Gilberto Manzano: Falcons

Conor Orr: Bengals

John Pluym: Bengals

Matt Verderame: Bengals

Cowboys at Colts

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Jets at Chiefs

Albert Breer: Chiefs

Eva Geitheim: Chiefs

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Mike Kadlick: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs

Conor Orr: Chiefs

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Lions at Dolphins

Albert Breer: Lions

Eva Geitheim: Lions

Mitch Goldich: Lions

Mike Kadlick: Lions

Gilberto Manzano: Lions

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Lions

Matt Verderame: Lions

Browns at Saints

Albert Breer: Saints

Eva Geitheim: Saints

Mitch Goldich: Browns

Mike Kadlick: Saints

Gilberto Manzano: Saints

Conor Orr: Browns

John Pluym: Browns

Matt Verderame: Browns

Giants at Eagles

Albert Breer: Giants

Eva Geitheim: Giants

Mitch Goldich: Giants

Mike Kadlick: Eagles

Gilberto Manzano: Giants

Conor Orr: Giants

John Pluym: Giants

Matt Verderame: Giants

Rams at Commanders

Albert Breer: Rams

Eva Geitheim: Rams

Mitch Goldich: Commanders

Mike Kadlick: Rams

Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Conor Orr: Rams

John Pluym: Rams

Matt Verderame: Rams

Broncos at Panthers

Albert Breer: Broncos

Eva Geitheim: Broncos

Mitch Goldich: Broncos

Mike Kadlick: Panthers

Gilberto Manzano: Broncos

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: Broncos

Matt Verderame: Panthers

Texans at Chargers

Albert Breer: Texans

Eva Geitheim: Texans

Mitch Goldich: Texans

Mike Kadlick: Texans

Gilberto Manzano: Chargers

Conor Orr: Texans

John Pluym: Texans

Matt Verderame: Texans

Packers at Patriots

Albert Breer: Packers

Eva Geitheim: Patriots

Mitch Goldich: Packers

Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Gilberto Manzano: Patriots

Conor Orr: Packers

John Pluym: Patriots

Matt Verderame: Patriots

Raiders at 49ers

Albert Breer: 49ers

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: 49ers

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilberto Manzano: 49ers

Conor Orr: Raiders

John Pluym: 49ers

Matt Verderame: 49ers

Cardinals at Seahawks

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Cardinals

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Buccaneers at Bears

Albert Breer: Bears

Eva Geitheim: Bears

Mitch Goldich: Bears

Mike Kadlick: Bears

Gilberto Manzano: Bears

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Bears

Matt Verderame: Bears

Bills at Vikings

Albert Breer: Bills

Eva Geitheim: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Mike Kadlick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Vikings

Conor Orr: Vikings

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills