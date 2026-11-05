NFL Week 9 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Bills Expected to Hand Vikings Second Consecutive Loss
It’s Week 9! Backup quarterbacks are taking over the NFL again this week. On Thursday, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will make his first career start against the Jaguars after the injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. While Fagnano will start in Week 9, he’s expected to be replaced by Jacoby Brissett, whom the Ravens are trading for. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are trading Brissett because they’re turning to their backup, Gardner Minshew II. Minshew will make his first start against the Seahawks, another team starting a backup, Drew Lock, due to Sam Darnold’s quad injury. Over in the AFC, the Browns will be turning to Shedeur Sanders against the Saints with Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol.
In prime time, the Buccaneers will look to take down the red-hot Bears. The Bucs have Baker Mayfield back, but have barely had to rely on him thanks to their running game. Our writers and editors all see the Bears winning this matchup after they took down the Seahawks last week. The following night, the Vikings will host the Bills in a rematch of their epic 2022 battle. They are also facing quarterback uncertainty as Kyler Murray is dealing with hamstring tightness ahead of the game. The majority of our writers and editors picked the Bills, though two see Minnesota rebounding from their first loss of the season last week.
Even with all the injuries, there still should be at least one premier quarterback duel between Jordan Love and Drake Maye, two of the league’s best deep ball throwers. Our staff gives a slight edge to the Patriots, who are the home team. The game will also mark Tom Brady’s return to New England as he calls his first home Patriots game for Fox. At least this time he has a good reason not to have a “dog in the fight.” Also in the afternoon slate, don’t count out the duel between Kirk Cousins and Brock Purdy as Kyle Shanahan faces the quarterback he once wanted to make a 49er. Purdy has been an early MVP candidate this season, while Cousins ranks top three in both passing yards and touchdowns. Even so, our staff largely sees the 49ers getting the win as they come out of their bye.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior writer
Eva Geitheim, news writer
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Matt Verderame, staff writer
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Jaguars at Ravens
- Albert Breer: Jaguars
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Bengals vs. Falcons (Madrid)
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Eva Geitheim: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
Cowboys at Colts
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Jets at Chiefs
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Lions at Dolphins
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Eva Geitheim: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Mike Kadlick: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Browns at Saints
- Albert Breer: Saints
- Eva Geitheim: Saints
- Mitch Goldich: Browns
- Mike Kadlick: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr: Browns
- John Pluym: Browns
- Matt Verderame: Browns
Giants at Eagles
- Albert Breer: Giants
- Eva Geitheim: Giants
- Mitch Goldich: Giants
- Mike Kadlick: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: Giants
- John Pluym: Giants
- Matt Verderame: Giants
Rams at Commanders
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Eva Geitheim: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Commanders
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Broncos at Panthers
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Eva Geitheim: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Mike Kadlick: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
Texans at Chargers
- Albert Breer: Texans
- Eva Geitheim: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Mike Kadlick: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Packers at Patriots
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Eva Geitheim: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Mike Kadlick: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
Raiders at 49ers
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Cardinals at Seahawks
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Buccaneers at Bears
- Albert Breer: Bears
- Eva Geitheim: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
Bills at Vikings
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Eva Geitheim: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills