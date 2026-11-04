Jonathan Taylor Next Team Odds: Broncos Favored to Land Colts RB; Seahawks, Vikings in Mix

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the hottest name that could be available at the NFL trade deadline, and the betting market is projecting his next team.

At Hard Rock Bet, there are odds for the top teams to land Taylor, which could end up altering the Super Bowl market.

As of now, the Denver Broncos are tabbed as the favorite to land the superstar back after they improved to 6-2 in the 2026 with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. The No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, Denver currently has running back RJ Harvey on injured reserve and has been rolling with a duo of rookie Jonah Coleman and veteran J.K. Dobbins.

After Denver, the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings are the only two teams ahead of the Colts to be Taylor’s team after the trade deadline. The New York Giants (+500) and Cincinnati Bengals (+550) are also expected to be in the mix for the star back.

Taylor is one of the most dynamic runners in the league, putting up 1,431 rushing yards in the 2024 season and 1,585 rushing yards last season. This season, the former second-round pick is averaging 4.1 yards per carry and has eight scores for a Colts team that has just two wins and is way out of the playoff race.

The Colts don’t have to trade Taylor at the deadline, as he’s under contract through the 2028 season. So, if Indy doesn’t get an offer it likes, it could wait until the offseason to move the three-time Pro Bowler.

Here’s a look at the odds for Taylor’s next team, and the case for a few of the top teams in the odds to land him.

Jonathan Taylor Next Team Odds

Denver Broncos: +200

Seattle Seahawks: +300

Minnesota Vikings: +325

Indianapolis Colts: +475

New York Giants: +500

Cincinnati Bengals: +550

Green Bay Packers: +1500

New England Patriots: +3000

Any Other Team: +5000

Broncos Favored to Land Jonathan Taylor

The Broncos have plenty of reasons to go all-in on Taylor, especially since Bo Nix has been one of the least effective quarterbacks in the league.

Denver did see rookie Jonah Coleman have a big game against Kansas City, but Taylor is a proven commodity that could improve a Denver offense that is just 20th in EPA/Play and 28th in success rate this season.

The Broncos traded a first-round pick in the offseason for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and they may be willing to go all-in at running back with Nix in Year 3 of his rookie deal. Following Denver’s win against Kansas City, beat reporter Zac Stevens reported that Denver is making a strong push for Taylor ahead of the deadline.

The Broncos want Jonathan Taylor, per @ZacStevens 🗣️



"I believe the Broncos are going to do everything in their power to trade for Jonathan Taylor. This could happen at any moment. You might not want to go to sleep Broncos Country."



"The Broncos are going to try to pull this… pic.twitter.com/ixzuSTSsYy — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) November 2, 2026

The Broncos could look elsewhere to upgrade at running back as well, but they’re the favorite in the market with just six days left before the deadline.

Will Seahawks Trade for Jonathan Taylor?

The Seattle Seahawks are second in the odds to land Taylor, and they already made a trade with the Colts for guard Quenton Nelson. While Seattle just got veteran Zach Charbonnet back from a torn ACL, it could dangle rookie Jadarian Price (who also returned from an injury in Week 8) in a potential Taylor deal.

Seattle is just 4-4 this season and lost star back Kenneth Walker III in the offseason – the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Seattle reportedly is one of several teams pursuing Taylor ahead of the deadline.

Schultz: Jonathan Taylor being aggressively pursued by Giants, Packers, Broncos, Seahawks, Bengals, and Vikings.



Expected to be traded for a 2nd-round pick and more. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 2, 2026

However, the Seahawks may not be as inclined to give up a top draft pick since they’re fighting for their playoff lives in a loaded NFC.

Colts Are Fourth in Odds to Have Jonathan Taylor Post Trade Deadline

There is always the possibility that the Colts hold on to Taylor if they don’t get an offer they like by next week’s deadline.

Taylor is under contract for two more years after signing an extension worth $44 million, which means Indy could even hold him into next season before completing a deal. Since the Colts are well out of the playoff mix, it makes sense to deal the former second-round pick, but there is no fear that he could walk in the offseason to a new team.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.