Shocking Sam Darnold Injury Update Causes Massive Shift in Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds for NFL Week 9

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will not play in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season against the Arizona Cardinals due to a quad injury.

Darnold missed time earlier this season wth a glute injury, and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was quick to rule the Super Bowl-winning quarterback out for a key NFC West matchup. Drew Lock is set to start in his place for the second time in the 2026 season.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is out this week with a quad injury, per Mike Macdonald.



Drew Lock starts against the Cardinals. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2026

Seattle is just 4-4 through eight weeks, and it entered this matchup as an 11.5-point favorite, moving as high as 12.5 points early in the week. Yet, that line has now shifted to Seahawks -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, a full four-point swing with Lock set to start.

Lock beat Arizona earlier this season, throwing for 235 yards and three scores in Week 2 to put the Seahawks at 2-0 this season. Seattle is just 2-4 in the six games that Darnold has completed, and the former first-round pick has struggled with turnovers, throwing nine interceptions across seven games.

Overall, Darnold has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 1,478 yards and 10 scores while adding 72 yards on the ground. Lock -- a second round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- has a ton of starting experience in his career and has honestly outplayed Darnold in limited action in 2026.

Oddsamakers still view the Seahawks as the clear favorite in this game, but it's notable that the line dropped so many points with Darnold out. Seattle takes on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, which will be Darnold's next chance to return to action. However, the fact that he was ruled out this early in the week could signal that he's dealing with more than a one-week injury.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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