USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Reveals Prep For 'Hostile' Michigan Wolverines Big House
The USC Trojans highly anticipated Big Ten debut vs. the Michigan Wolverines will mark the first time the school has traveled to Ann Arbor since 1958 and also serve as the first Big Ten conference road start for quarterback Miller Moss.
Moss is 3-0 to start his career with top-25 wins over the Louisville Cardinals and LSU Tigers, but those were neutral site games. So how is the USC signal-caller preparing for the rowdy environment that awaits at the "Big House"?
“Whenever you go on the road there’s going to be an emphasis on communication and operation of the offense,” Moss said. "That’s just what comes with it when you’re going into a hostile environment.”
Moss did point to the sold-out crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas vs. LSU as a litmus test for the Trojans offense handling an intense atmosphere.
“I thought we did a good job operating in the LSU game for the most part,” said Moss. “When we were backed up on that one series where we botched the reverse it got pretty loud. I think for the most part we did a good job operating, we just want to carry the things we did well over.”
Michigan Stadium is of the most iconic sporting venues in sports. The tough environment in Ann Arbor will present a new challenge for Moss and the USC offense.
“You gotta have a lot of poise and an incredible amount of trust,” said USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. “Your communication I think always when you get in these environments. Your communication, your operation have got to be really really good cause you know they’re gonna challenge it on top of the crowd.”
The Wolverines have hosted a crowd of over 100,000 fans for every single non-pandemic home game since home game since 1975. In fact, Michigan has drawn crowds of more than 110,000 to each of its three home games this season.
The redshirt junior quarterback may have just a few starts under his belt but he’s playing with poise of a veteran. Moss has the USC offense rolling through two games this season. They rank in the top 20 in FBS in total offense (495.5) and Moss ranks in the top 15 in passing yards per game (303.5).
Moss will look to build off his early season success against a MIchigan defensive unit that features players like, cornerback Will Johnson and defensive tackle Mason Graham that are likely to hear their names called early in next year's NFL draft.
The renewal of the USC, Michigan rivalry ushers the Trojans into a new era in the programs storied history and provides Moss the opportunity to prove he belongs firmly in Heisman conversations. Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 21 is at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.
