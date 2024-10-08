USC Trojans Recruiting: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Julian Lewis Throws 6 Touchdowns
The USC Trojans might not have won on the field during their week six matchup vs. Minnesota, falling 24-17 on the road, but USC had a big weekend from their No. 10 ranked 2025 recruiting class.
1. Four-star quarterbackJulian Lewis
USC's four-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis had one of his best games of the season as he led Carrollton to a 63-27 win over Westlake on Oct. 4. Lewis threw for 325 yards and six touchdowns as he completed 81 percent of his passes. Carrollton's offense reached 63 points for the second time this season, and it's also the second time this season that Lewis has thrown for six touchdowns in a game. Lewis has had a great junior campaign as he has led Carrollton to a 7-0 record as the Trojans are ranked No. 7 in the country according to MaxPreps. Across the season, Lewis has thrown for 1,702 and 27 touchdowns. If Lewis and the Trojans offense continue to keep pace, they could be in the running for the No. 1 ranking at the end of the year if all goes to plan.
2. Four-star DL Hayden Lowe
Trojans' four-star defensive line commit Hayden Lowe had a big game for Oaks Christian. Lowe added another sack to his total, putting him up to five on the season and marking back-to-back games in which Lowe has recorded a sack. He also added two tackles as the Lions put away Pacifica with ease in their 42-19 win. On the season, Lowe has 30 tackles and four tackles for loss. USC has recently been linked to Lowe's teammate, running back Deshonne Redeaux. The Trojans are going to have to battle to keep their high profile commit in-state as their Big Ten and common recruiting foe, the Oregon Ducks, have made a significant push for the Southern California native. USC will need to reinforce their recruiting fence around their backyard if they want to keep the Oaks Christian standout.
3. Three-star DL Floyd Boucard
The Trojans' newest addition to their 2025 recruiting class, Miami Central's Floyd Boucard, recently committed to USC after de-committing from Oklahoma in September. The Rockets had a big game this past weekend vs. Miami Northwestern, and Boucard showed up when it mattered most. He had four tackles, including one TFL for the Rockets in their 24-21 win. Boucard has 14 tackles and seven TFLs on the season as Central continues to climb up the national rankings each passing week as their record sits at 5-1 and the No. 28 ranking in the country.
