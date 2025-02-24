USC Trojans' Jahkeem Stewart Goes Viral For Buying Mom New Car With NIL Money
The USC Trojans landed class of 2025 defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart on national signing day. Stewart was one of the top recruits in his class and has a very high NIL valuation. Stewart put that NIL fund to good use this week and bought his mother a Jeep.
USC Trojans' Jahkeem Stewart NIL Valuation, Player Profile
Jahkeem Stewart has an NIL valuation of $312,000 according to On3. Stewart is a highly touted defensive lineman out of New Orleans, Louisiana. He is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 13 defensive lineman in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.
Scouting analyst Gabe Brooks of 247Sports evaluated Stewart and views him as a player that could end up being an NFL Draft candidate in the future.
“Capable pass rusher from the interior and the edge, thanks in part to hand violence and point of attack power,” Brooks said. “Elite young defensive line prospect given outstanding physical tools and promising movement ability who could become a serious NFL Draft candidate down the road.”
At just 17 years of age, Stewart is listed at 6-6, 270 pounds.
USC Trojans’ Top NIL Valuations
The USC Trojans with the highest NIL valuations are both quarterbacks. At the top of that list is the projected starting quarterback for the 2025 season, Jayden Maiava. Maiava has an NIL valuation of $1.2 million. He played his freshman season in 2023 at UNLV, where he won Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year. Maiava then transferred to USC prior to the 2024 season.
Maiava started the 2024 season off as the backup to Miller Moss, but took over for Moss for the final four games of the season. The Trojans went 3-1 in the four games Maiava started.
USC Trojans class of 2025 signee, quarterback Husan Longstreet has an NIL valuation of $1 million. This is the 8th highest NIL valuation of any high school football player according to On3.
Longstreet is an elite recruit that is rated as a five-star and ranked by 247Sports at the No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2025.
USC Trojans Recruiting Update, Ranked No. 1 In 2026
The USC Trojans finished the 2025 recruiting cycle with the No. 17 ranked class per 247Sports, headlined by Jahkeem Stewart and Husan Longstreet. USC is on track to bounce back with a loaded recruiting class in 2026. Currently, the Trojans have the No. 1 ranked class for 2026. USC took the No. 1 spot after flipping Oregon Ducks commit, quarterback Jonas Williams.
This Trojans class of 2026 has seven four-star commits; athlete Xavier Griffin, cornerback RJ Sermons, defensive lineman Simote Katoanga, cornerback Brandon Lockhart, edge rusher Braeden Jones, running back Shahn Alston, and quarterback Jonas Williams.