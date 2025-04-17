USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Recruit Talanoa Ili Over Texas Longhorns, Oregon
The USC Trojans are one of the top contenders for four-star linebacker recruit Talanoa Ili. Multiple experts now predict that Ili will land with the Trojans.
Talanoa Ili Predicted To Commit To USC Trojans
Recruiting analysts Greg Biggins and Blair Angelo predicted on Wednesday that Talanoa Ili will commit to the USC Trojans. Both Biggins and Angelo have an impressive track record when it comes to this. Combined they have an all-time hit rate of 94.25 percent. Each of them are a perfect 100 percent in class of 2026 predictions.
This would be just another big win for coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans in their class of 2026 recruiting.
As of now, USC has the No. 1 overall ranked recruiting class for 2026 per 247Sports. The Trojans already have 22 players from this class that have committed to them. Out of the 22, there 11 four-stars and one five-star. Ili would be their 12th four-star and 23rd recruit if he were to announce a commitment to USC.
Among some of the other schools that are in the recruiting battle for Ili are the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners, UCLA Bruins, and BYU Cougars.
Ili has official visits set to these schools, including USC, coming up. May 10 at UCLA, May 27 at BYU, June 6 at Oklahoma, June 10 at Notre Dame, June 13 at Texas, June 17 at USC, and June 22 at Oregon.
Talanoa Ili To Join USC's 2026 Recruiting Class?
Talanoa Ill is a 6-3, 215 pound linebacker out of Kahuku, Hawaii. Ili is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 linebacker in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Ili was evaluated by Greg Biggins in March of 2024.
“Can rush off the edge, play in space, and drop and cover. Twitchy kid who plays fast but under control,” Biggins said. “High football IQ, can quickly read, diagnose and go. Could grow into an edge rusher down the road but has the athleticism to stay at linebacker and can play inside or outside.”
Biggins also adds that Ili is a complete, every down linebacker” and has a “very high ceiling.”
USC's top 2026 recruit thus far is linebacker Xavier Griffin. If they were to end up getting Ili, they would have the No. 1 and No. 3 class of 2026 linebackers in the 2026 class. The defense in the future could be a big problem for the rest of the Big Ten. USC has put more of an emphasis on defense, 12 of their 22 class of 2026 commits are on the defensive side of the ball.
Just two years ago, they had one of the worst defensive units in the whole country. Now after a bounce back 2024 season on the defensive side of the ball, things look to be trending upward.