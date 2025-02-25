USC Trojans Commits Xavier Griffin, Brandon Lockhart Biggest Risers in Updated Recruiting Rankings
With the 2026 recruiting cycle in full swing, On3 released its updated recruiting rankings for the first time since mid-fall, and several USC Trojans commits received a boost.
Gainesville (GA) Xavier Griffin four-star linebacker moved the from No. 80 overall prospect and the No. 6 linebacker to No. 49 overall prospect and the No. 4 linebacker. The jump in the rankings moved the talented linebacker from the Peach State to the No. 23 overall player and No. 2 linebacker in the On3 Industry Rankings.
He remains the top-ranked player in the Trojans 2026 recruiting class. Griffin has been committed to USC since July 2024 and has reiterated his pledge to the Trojans on numerous occasions. He even wore a USC shirt when several coaches from other programs visited him at his school in January. Griffin was in Los Angeles for the fifth time earlier this month when he attended the Trojans Junior Day event.
“A lot of excitement and high energy in LA right now!” Griffin told On3. “I believe Coach Riley has put together a stellar coaching staff and we will have a strong recruiting class for 2026. Being able to play for three top NFL coaches excites me the most. Just ready to get in there and learn as much as possible!”
Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star cornerback RJ Sermons dropped two spots from the No. 11 overall to the No. 13 overall but became the top-ranked cornerback in the cycle. He moved from the No. 30 overall prospect and No. 3 cornerback to the No. 23 overall prospect and No. 2 cornerback in the On3 Industry Rankings.
Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart jumped up in the On3 Rankings, going from the No. 122 overall to No. 99 overall. Lockhart also made a sizable jump in the Industry Rankings and is now the No. 56 overall prospect. Lockhart has been committed to USC since October 2023, his sophomore year.
The Los Angeles native has stuck to his pledge and spent time during his Junior Day visit actively recruiting other highly touted prospects in Southern California.
“Today showed a real vision in real time as to what’s currently building and what could be,” Lockhart told On3. “(If) a few more guys from today’s group decided that’s SC is the right place for them something extremely special could happen. We’re talking a resurgence of what once was, football dominance. Either way, we’re on that path and today made it even more exciting.”
Lincoln-Way East (IL) four-star quarterback and new USC commit Jonas Williams moved from the No. 94 overall to No. 89 overall. Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) four-star edge Simote Katoanga moved up four spots from No. 95 to No. 91 in the On3 Industry Rankings.
Harvey (OH) four-star running back Shahn Alston moves from No. 134 to No. 126, and from the No. 15 running back to the No. 9. Mount Caramel (IL) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones made a big jump, going from No. 281 overall to No. 253.
Fremont (CA) edge Andrew Williams was previously unranked by On3, but earned a three-star rating in the update rankings.
USC holds a total of 11 commitments in their 2026 class and quickly trending towards landing the top-ranked spot in the On3 Industry Rankings. They already have the No. 1 spot according to 247Sports and Rivals.