USC's Latest Commitment Proves Trojans' Recruiting Monopoly Over California

The USC Trojans have firmly entrenched themselves as the top recruiters in the state of California. Three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder became the 18th recruit from California to commit to the Trojans.

Gabriel Duarte

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The USC Trojans have a longstanding history of bringing in some of the top in-state talent on the recruiting trail. But the Trojans have moved away from that sentiment in recent recruiting cycles and have let programs like Oregon and Notre Dame steal away blue-chippers.

Following their recent addition of 2026 three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder, the Trojans have firmly re-established their recruiting pipeline to California.

He was previously committed to the California Golden Bears before flipping his decision to USC. The Santa Margarita product is the 18th commit from the state of California in USC's recruiting class.

New Record Under Riley

If the Trojans are able to sign all 17 in-state commits, it would easily become the most amount of the California recruits that they have taken during a cycle under coach Lincoln Riley. The turn in recruiting strategy could be attested to the addition of general manager Chad Bowden at the beginning of this year in January.

Bowden's arrival kickstarted the Trojans' impressive run in the 2026 cycle and is a big reason why they sit with the No. 1 recruiting class in the cycle according to 247Sports' rankings.

Top In-State Commits

Not only have the Trojans been bringing in depth with 18 in-state commits, but they are also bringing firepower as well.

In the class of 2026, USC holds commitments from four of the top-15 prospects from California:

- Mark Bowman, five-star tight end (No. 3)
- Simote Katoanga, four-star defensive lineman (No. 8)
- Tomuhini Topui, four-star defensive lineman (No. 12)
- Deshonne Redeaux, four-star running back (No. 13)

Recruiting Their Tails Off

Some of their recent hirings on the defensive side of the ball have began to pay dividends when it comes to in-state recruiting.

USC co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson has been phenomenal for the Trojans since his arrival last offseason. He is currently ranked as the No. 3 recruiter in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

Henderson has been credited as the lead recruiter in some of the biggest recruitments of the 2026 recruiting cycle for USC. In total, he is listed as the lead recruiter for eight commitments in their 2026 class.

Four-star defenisve linemen Simote Katoanga and Tomuhini Topui were both recruited by Henderson to come play for the Trojans. They are two key pieces to USC's 2026 recruiting cycle. Katoanga and Topui are ranked as top ten recruits in the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports and both players have the chance of contributing early in their collegiate careers.

USC secondary coach Doug Belk checks in as the No. 6 recruiter in the country, only a few spots behind Henderson. Belk has been a major helping hand to the Trojans on the recruiting cycle, especially in helping assemble their defensive back class.

Belk has six commits credited to him, with four of them being from California prospects.

Since the Trojans are such great recruiting from their defensive coaches, it seems more and more likely that they will eventually build a complete fence around California.

