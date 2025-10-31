USC Trojans Pushing for Elite Four-Star Defensive Back Recruit
The USC Trojans have been vying for the commitment of four-star cornerback Duvay Williams, who is one of the best prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.
Trojans Holding Strong For Top Defensive Back Target
Williams spoke with Rivals about why the Trojans are among the top teams in his recruitment list. He pointed out one former USC star in particular who prepped at Serra as well.
“That Serra connection with USC, Adoree’ Jackson and all those guys, they’re always going to keep on me for sure. I’m one of their top guys. They’re telling me they’re not going to have anybody else in ‘27 commit until I commit so that’s a big part right now. USC is always going to be one of the tops whether win, lose or draw, whatever," Williams said.
Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives USC the edge is Williams' recruitment, giving the Trojans a 97 percent chance of landing the four-star cornerback.
The No. 4 cornerback and No. 37 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Williams is one of the most sought-after players in the entire 2026 cycle with 42 offers. However, the Trojans were the sixth team to offer him back in Feb. 2024.
Targeting In-State Defensive Backs
The Trojans have been able to find a lot of success when it comes to recruiting in-state defensive backs in recent cycles. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Trojans wrangled in two in-state defensive backs in four-stars Trestin Castro and RJ Sermons.
Castro was ranked as the No. 25 cornerback and No. 211 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, meanwhile Sermons checked in as the No. 14 cornerback and No. 105 player in the country.
USC was able to dial in their efforts and brought in a sizable defensive back class in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Four out of the seven defensive backs that are committed to the Trojans hail from California.
Four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart leads the way for an impressive group of in-state defensive backs. Lockhart is ranked as the No. 17 cornerback and No. 136 player in the country. Despite being ranked as three-star prospects, Joshua Holland, Madden Riordan, and Jayden Crowder add big impacts to their recruiting class.
Holland and Riordan have been some of the longest committed recruits in the Trojans' 2026 class with the latter nearing his two-year commitment anniversary to USC on Nov. 5. Holland has been committed to the Trojans since last year. The most recent commit, Crowder backed off his commitment to Cal and pledged to USC not long after.
Building USC's 2027 Recruiting Class
The Trojans have no commits in their 2027 recruiting class, but it's not without effort.
Currently sitting with the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, USC's future could look a whole lot brighter if they are able to land top ranked class in back-to-back cycles.