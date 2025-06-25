5-Star Recruits Elbert Hill, Keenyi Pepe: Cornerstones Of USC Trojans' No. 1 Class
The USC Trojans have built the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the nation by landing talent across every position group. Two five-star standouts, cornerback Elbert Hill and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, are emerging as foundational pieces in that effort.
Hill, a dynamic playmaker from Ohio, and Pepe, a towering trench anchor from IMG Academy in Florida, both represent the type of high-impact recruit that USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff have prioritized in their push to elevate the program in the Big Ten.
Hill is ranked No. 15 nationally in the ESPN 300 and is the top cornerback in the class and the highest-rated defensive commit in USC’s current haul. ESPN noted in its recent five-star evaluations that Hill’s playmaking instincts, 4.4 speed, and ability to contribute on both sides of the ball make him one of the most complete prospects in the country.
At 5-11, he has added height in recent seasons while maintaining elite leaping ability and coverage skills. His versatility reminds some of former USC star Adoree’ Jackson, a true three-phase talent. Whether Hill plays corner exclusively or gets touches on offense or special teams, he will be a name to watch early in his college career.
Pepe is ranked No. 17 in the ESPN 300 and brings size and polish to USC’s offensive line group. Originally from Long Beach, he transferred to IMG Academy and became a standout against elite national competition. Standing at 6-7, 325 pounds, Pepe already has the physical tools of a college-ready tackle. His athleticism at that size, particularly his footwork and balance, sets him apart from most linemen at the prep level.
USC has loaded up on offensive line talent in back-to-back cycles, and Pepe could eventually take over as the program’s next great left tackle once redshirt sophomore Elijah Paige moves on.
What makes both Hill and Pepe even more valuable is how they fit into USC’s broader 2026 blueprint. With over two dozen verbal commitments, the Trojans' class is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. Hill headlines a defensive group that includes four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili and edge rusher Luke Wafle, both physical, high-IQ players expected to be part of a revitalized USC defense.
On offense, Pepe joins a unit anchored by quarterback Jonas Williams and tight end Mark Bowman, two highly rated commits who have developed strong chemistry and are actively helping USC recruit more elite talent.
MORE: Reggie Bush's Legal Appeal Fails: Ordered To Pay $1.4 Million In Defamation Case
MORE: USC Trojans' State-of-the-Art Football Facility Construction Update
MORE: 4-Star Recruit Khalil Terry Rocks USC Trojans Gear After Michigan State Decommitment
Landing Hill also carried added significance given his Midwestern roots. Growing up in Ohio, Hill had suitors like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oregon Ducks. His commitment signals USC’s ability to recruit nationally and attract top-tier defensive players from Big Ten country. Likewise, Pepe chose the Trojans over Florida, Georgia, Miami, and Texas, proving that even with SEC programs in pursuit, USC can win battles for premium trench players.
Both Hill and Pepe are expected to enroll early and should have a chance to compete for playing time from day one. In Hill’s case, his instincts and athleticism could get him on the field in multiple roles, while Pepe’s experience and size make him a plug-and-play option on the offensive line if needed.
With USC entering a new era in the Big Ten, having elite talent on the perimeter and in the trenches is essential, and Hill and Pepe check both boxes.