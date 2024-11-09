USC Trojans Injury Update, Quarterback Change, Recruiting Trips
Week 11 of the college football is underway, but the USC Trojans are currently on their second bye week of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. With three games remaining in the season, USC needs to win at least two of them to become bowl eligible. This week gives coach Lincoln Riley an opportunity to regroup for the final stretch.
Last season, the Trojans had only one bye in Week 3 and preceded to play nine consecutive games to close out the regular season. Under the NCAA Bylaw 17.11.4, FBS teams are not allowed to play a game before the first Thursday before Labor Day, which fell on Aug. 29. The 2024 calendar had an earlier Labor Day, and the period between then and the last Saturday in November contains 14 Saturdays to play 12 games, giving every FBS school gets two byes this season.
Quarterback Change
News broke late Monday night that Riley would be making a quarterback change from redshirt junior Miller Moss to redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava, following a three-interception performance from Moss in the Trojans 26-21 loss to the Washington Huskies. It was USC’s fourth loss in their last five games, dropping them to 4-5 on the season.
"We felt like it was in the best interest of the team to give Jayden a chance," Riley said.
Maiava offers a change of pace at quarterback as more of a threat to use his legs. The decision to make a switch at quarterback now gives the UNLV transfer two weeks to prepare for the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 16.
“I’m here for one thing and that’s just to win games and I firmly believe in our teammates,” Maiava said. “We got a great team, great coaching staff and they do such a great job preparing us for the week.”
Recruiting
The early signing period is fast approaching, and the USC coaching staff is using the off week to hit the recruiting trail. Riley visited a couple of local high schools on Friday, including the No. 1 team in the country, Mater Dei in Santa Ana. Riley came under fire last month for not being a frequent presence at the Orange County powerhouse.
Mater Dei was once a pipeline for the Trojans, providing prize recruits like Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley and Amon-Ra St. Brown. A big part of that was because long time head coach Bruce Rollinson was a USC alum, but the legendary coach retired at the end of the 2022 season.
More recently, the Trojans been losing out on recruits from the elite program located 40 miles from campus to schools in the Southeastern Conference and West Coast foe, the Oregon Ducks. USC does not have any commitments in the 2025 or 2026 recruiting cycle from Mater Dei, but this could be the first step in Riley creating a relationship with coach Raul Lara, who took over in April and the extensive list of division one talent on his roster.
Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive backs coach Doug Belk were down in Georgia to watch safety Stephen Miller and his Greene County teammate, Florida State commit defensive lineman Kevin Wynn. USC is looking to add to its defensive front to close out their recruiting class and Wynn is high on the priority list.
Injury Update
The Trojans defense have been without star safety Kamari Ramsey for each of the last two games. Cornerback Jacobe Covington has not played since he limped off the field late in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 5
Ramsey and Covington have both taken part in practice in some capacity every week they have been out, indicating there is a strong possibility the Trojans will get them back at some point.
“We certainly need to get healthier, which this bye week will help to give us a chance to be full steam ahead for this last stretch,” Riley said.
USC returns to action in Week 12 when they host the Nebraska at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 16 is slated for 1 p.m. PT and will be televised on FOX.
