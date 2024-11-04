USC Trojans Recruiting: Four-Star Trestin Castro Confident in Commitment to USC?
Upland (CA) cornerback Trestin Castro has been committed to the USC Trojans since April and the four-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class reaffirmed his pledge on Sunday.
“The team’s record doesn’t determine my commitment,” Castro told Scott Schrader of On3. “I am still 100% committed to USC.
“USC is taking a chance on me and I am still rockin with the DB room. Coach (Doug) Belk and (D’Anton) Lynn are still my guys. Every year is a new year and my plan is to get in there, learn and make a difference.”
Castro is a local recruit, playing his high school football just 40 miles away from USC’s campus. He is one of two cornerbacks committed to the Trojans 2025 recruiting class, including three-star Shamar Arnoux (GA). Castro and Arnoux are important pieces in the 2025 cycle because cornerbacks Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington and John Humphrey are all in their final year of eligibility.
It was a tough weekend for the Trojans after dropping its fifth game of the season when they fell to the Washington Huskies 26-21 on Saturday night. It’s the second consecutive season USC has lost five games in a season under Lincoln Riley. Despite the Trojans fighting in the final three games of the regular season just become bowl eligible, Castro wants to help build something at the program he grew up a fan of.
"You want to make a difference? Be the difference! Fight on,” Castro wrote on X.
USC has not reached the level of success that was expected in year three under Riley but the Trojans coach is adamant that the program is headed in the right direction.
"We’ve improved in a ton of areas,” Riley said. “I’m frustrated as everybody it hasn’t translated into wins and losses but it will. We’re gonna fight through this year.”
Riley stated last month that recruiting California "will always be priority No 1" and holding into Castro is a big step in proving that. Riley and his staff currently hold the No. 9 recruiting class in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. Out of the top-10 ranked players in California, the Trojans' only commit is elite four-star EDGE Hayden Lowe.
With signing day officially a month away on Dec. 4, the Trojans will have to fend off to a number of top tier programs to maintain their recruiting class. The regular signing period starts on Feb. 5, 2025.
