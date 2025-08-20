USC Trojans Targeting Exciting Four-Star Recruit, Son Of NFL Star
The USC Trojans have caught the attention of the top two-way player in the 2028 recruiting cycle, who happens to be a California native.
Four-star athlete Gaige Weddle, son of former NFL star Eric Weddle, is among the top players in the 2028 recruiting cycle. Weddle's recruitment began to seriously heat up after receiving an offer from USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans at the beginning of the year,
Trojans Targeting Top Two-Way Athlete In 2028 Recruiting Cycle
Weddle spoke with Rivals about the recruitment process, which has took off exponentially after his freshman season. He enters his sophomore campaign as one of the most heralded recruits in the 2028 recruiting cycle.
“It’s cool to see the recruitment come. I try to focus on football because I love football. The recruiting is cool and people talk about it and recognize it but I play football because I love the game and not for anything else," Weddle said.
The No. 1 athlete and No. 20 player in the country according to Rivals Industry Rankings, Weddle has all the tools and traits to become one of the best players in the country. He holds 11 offers including Tennessee, Arizona State, and Washington in addition to the Trojans.
Although the Trojans are pushing hard for Weddle, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine favors San Diego State in his recruitment. The Aztecs have a 13.1 percent chance of landing Weddle, meanwhile the Trojans aren't too far behind as the No. 2 team to watch with a 11.5 percent chance of reeling in the four-star athlete.
Weddle is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of California, behind four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, who is also a top target of the Trojans in the 2028 cycle. Fakatou checks in as the No. 3 player in the country and is the top defensive lineman in the cycle.
It will be interesting to see how the Trojans continue to recruit Weddle, who plays quarterback and safety at Rancho Bernardo.
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Tight End Recruit Mark Bowman Dominating 7-on-7 Invitational
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Addresses Reggie Bush, LenDale White Comparisons
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Interesting Label As Lincoln Riley Criticism Mounts
MORE: USC Trojans' Eric Henderson Playing Key Role In Recruiting Top In-State Prospect
USC Beginning To Gain Traction In 2027 Recruiting Cycle
The Trojans have one of the best recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle, but don't have any commits beyond that cycle. USC's 2027 recruiting class is empty, but the Trojans are hoping to land their first commit soon.
Four-star cornerback Jailen Hill is considered to be a heavy USC lean with Rivals' RPM giving the Trojans a 40.6 percent chance of landing the in-state recruit. Hill ranks as the No. 17 cornerback and No. 174 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Another four-star cornerback in Duvay Williams is also heavily considering the Trojans. The 247Sports Staff Projection put in a Crystal Ball Prediction in favor of USC. He checks in as the No. 5 cornerback and No. 47 player in the country.