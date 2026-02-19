Colorado Recruit Jackson Roper Opens Up About Connection With USC Trojans

Cherry Creek (Colo.) four-star interior offensive lineman Jackson Roper is a highly coveted prospect across the country, and the USC Trojans recently jumped into the mix by offering the No. 1 ranked player in Colorado earlier this month.

“I’ve been tracking USC for a long time,” Roper said. “Once that offer came it’s such a great feeling because it’s a school that’s always been on my board.”

Colorado to Los Angeles Pipeline

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Roper is very familiar with a few USC freshmen in tight end Mark Bowman and offensive linemen Breck Kolojay and Kannon Smith, starting from their days in youth football. Bowman, Kolojay and Smith all played on one team against Roper's team in Colorado.

Roper grew up playing baseball with Smith and has been training for years with Kolojay at Six Zero Academy under the direction of coach Matt McChesney. He comes from the same school that produced USC redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Hayden Treter. Roper says having a connection with multiple players on the Trojans roster has a big impact.

“You’re trying to find the best decision for me as a player but it’s huge especially if those guys are going and having success,” Roper said. “You see guys from the same area, who have grown up the same way and the coaches are believing in them and they’re doing great, it has a huge impact.

“I love those guys and it’s gives you a key into the program about what is it really like here? What are the coaches like? How is it run? Ask those guys if they like it and what’s their experience been, rather than a guy you don’t know on the team for input. You already have a relationship with a guy who’s there," he continued.

The No. 7 ranked interior offensive lineman, per the 247Sports Rankings, has scheduled an unofficial visit with USC on March 7. It will be his first trip ever to Southern Cal and Los Angeles in general.

Roper is excited to continue building his relationship with offensive line coach Zach Hanson and get a feel for the culture at Southern Cal.

“One of the things I'm looking for is a great, family, brotherhood aspect,” Roper said. “That's what I want. That's the first thing I tell all these coaches. I come from a great family. I love my family. I love people I've been around. I've always surrounded myself with the best people to give me the best opportunity to be who I want to be, and that's really what I'm looking for.

“Me and Coach Hanson have had great touch points so far over the phone and I think it's just going to get even better when I'm out there and I really get to watch him coach and see the environment. But it's just been a great experience. He's obviously a genuine guy, a guy who knows ball, knows what you're doing. So it's just been a great experience.”

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Makai Lemon's Player Comparison Before the NFL Draft

MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About New USC Defensive Tackles Coach Skyler Jones

MORE: The Biggest Question USC Faces at Running Back

With recruiting season ramping up, prospects are making their summer plans. Roper has scheduled his official visit with the Trojans on May 29-31. It's two opportunities in the coming months for USC to leave a lasting impression on Roper.

“At this point, everybody has a nice stadium, everybody has the best facilities and a lot of money, but really, it's where do you fit," Roper said. "Where did you feel in your gut is the right place to go? Do you have the best, truest relationships? Where do you trust that they're going to give you tough love, they're going to push you to be the best possible player you could be, but at the same time, they're going to love on you hard and want you to be the best possible player.

“I think that's the main thing I'm looking for and just continue to build that relationship. Be able to get in the room with the players and see how do they coach? What's practice like? How do these guys like you? How do the players respond to Hanson's coaching, and these different guys. I think that's a huge tell about a program," Roper continued.

Recruiting Interest and Targeted Commitment Date

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Roper has an extensive offer list with schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon, Georgia, Texas Tech and Oklahoma and numerous others. He will certainly have his choices when it comes time to make a decision but this spring is about gathering information.

Roper is expecting to have a busy spring itinerary, visiting six to eight schools.

“I have great relationships with all these schools, and I think that's the best part about the spring practice times," Roper said. "I really get to be with these guys, be coached, while the other guys are getting coached, see that and be able to be in that environment. I think that'll really help me narrow where do I fit in best. I’m very blessed to have all the opportunities I do have.”

Roper is aiming to make an announcement before the start of senior season but nothing is set in stone. He’s going to be diligent about the process and not rust anything.

“My verbal commitment in a world where it doesn't really matter, I want mine to matter because I want that same respect from the school," Roper said. "When I commit, I'm committed. I'm gonna wait till the time is right and when I know I'm gonna commit.“

Training at Six Zero Academy

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If you want to be a great offensive lineman in the state of Colorado, then you train at Six Zero Academy.

Roper was clear with McChesney about his desire to be an elite blue-chip prospect when this journey first began, and the former NFL offensive lineman has been instrumental in the Cherry Creek product reaching the level of success that he has.

“You're around the best talent in the state, it shows with Breck being there," Roper said. "You're getting pushed and comparing to the best guys in the state. I've always strived for that, to be around the best competition. I believe I can compete with anybody. Second thing is mental toughness. The stuff we do in there is physically demanding, and it's really hard.

"More than physical, more than the technique, more than one on ones and pushing sleds, it's just mental. Can you handle this? Are you going to quit on yourself, or do you believe in yourself to get through it? He's going to push you to your limit, past what you could push yourself. He has a lot of credit in making me the player I am today," said Roper.

Recommended Articles