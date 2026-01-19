USC Trojans Targeting Elite Wide Receiver Recruit With California Connection

The USC Trojans recently landed a commitment from four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington to kick off their 2027 recruiting class. Now, the Trojans are closing in on one of their top wide receiver targets in the cycle and Washington's teammate, per Rivals reporter Chad Simmons.

Four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles plays for IMG Academy (FL), where Washington recently transferred to after spending three years at Mater Dei (CA). Gayles is a native of California and could be on his way back home for college if the Trojans land his commitment.

The Team To Beat

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Simmons reported that the Trojans are soaring in the recruitment for Gayles, which is perfect timing considering he has a visit scheduled for late January.

"USC is the team to beat for Osani Gayles. The connection with the staff is strong, and the IMG Academy star is originally from California, so a return home to play for the Trojans carries weight. He believes in Lincoln Riley and loves the offense, and he’ll be back in Los Angeles on Jan. 31," Simmons said.

Gayles has taken three visits to USC and will be making his fourth visit back to campus later in the month. It will be an important visit for both parties as the Trojans look to seal the deal sooner or later with Gayles.

Gayles' Recruiting Profile

IMG Academy's Osani Gayles (13) rushes for yards against Mandarin's Tamajh Mitchell (7) during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The IMG Academy Ascenders defeated the Mandarin Mustangs 57-7. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 7 wide receiver and No. 45 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Gayles is being recruited by programs across the country. He holds 28 offers including from Stanford, Oregon, and Miami among others. He is the third-highest ranked wide receiver recruit in Florida.

Despite having a relative slow start to the 2027 cycle, the Trojans have been on Gayles for quite some time. USC offered Gayles in Feb. 2025, meaning it's been almost a full year since they started recruiting him.



How Talented Can USC's 2027 Wide Receiver Class Get?

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gayles isn't the only talented wide receiver recruit to seriously consider the Trojans.

Four-star Quentin Hale is among the best players in California and has been a priority target for the Trojans. He is ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver and No. 55 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Trojans a 57 percent chance of landing Hale.

Three-star Eli Woodward isn't as highly rated compared to Hale or Gayles, but USC has been coming in hard for the in-state recruit. Woodward checks in as the No. 58 wide receiver and No. 38 player in California. The RPM gives the Trojans a 72 percent chance of signing Woodward.

USC's 2026 wide receiver class was one of the deepest in the Big Ten. If they land the talented trio of targets to begin their 2027 wide receiver class, they would have a chance to top the 2026 class.

