USC Trojans Five-Star Recruit Schedules Return Visit for Michigan State Game

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback and USC Trojans commit Elbert Hill is set to return to Los Angeles to watch Southern Cal's Big Ten home opener against Michigan State. Hill is one of the crown jewels of the Trojans recruiting class.

Kendell Hollowell

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback and USC Trojans commit Elbert Hill will return to Los Angeles this weekend to watch Southern Cal take on Michigan State in their Big Ten home opener. 

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hill announced his pledge to the Trojans in early May over offers from Oregon, Ohio State and Alabama. 

USC ramped up their pursuit of the top-ranked cornerback, according to the ESPN rankings at turn of year. 

Hill first visited campus with his family in January and was blown away by his time in Los Angeles and the Trojans immediately found themselves in the mix. USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator each visited Hill, either at his home or at school that same month. 

He returned to Southern California twice in the spring, including for the Trojan Olympics in late April, where he informed the coaching staff he would be announcing his commitment to USC. 

Frequent Visitor 

Archbishop Hoban's Elbert 'Roc' Hill IV runs with the ball in the first half of a football game against Central York at Panthers Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024, in Springettsbury Township. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC general manager Chad Bowden implemented a new rule for recruits that once you commit, they’re not allowed to visit other schools, which will essentially shut down that prospect's recruitment.

So, while most recruits will take multiple official visits in the summer, even if they are committed to a school, Hill became a frequent visitor at USC during that time to get acclimated with life in Los Angeles. 

He took his official visit the first weekend the Trojans hosted recruits over the summer. Hill was back on campus the following weekend, where he was able to meet USC legends, safety Ronnie Lott and running back Marcus Allen. 

The Archbishop Hoban product then worked out in front of the Trojans staff later that next week at one of the program’s summer camps. 

2026 Defensive Back Recruits 

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV returns a kick 92 yards for a touchdown against Glenville on Oct. 6, 2023, in Akron. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hill is part of an impressive recruiting class in the secondary for USC. He and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart have built a strong relationship this year. Lockhart, a Los Angeles native, who committed during his sophomore year, played an active role in recruiting Hill.

Duluth (Ga.) four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer took his official visit the same weekend as Hill and it ended up committing during that time. Dyer had originally committed to South Carolina, but after visiting USC in the spring, re-opened his recruitment.

Sierra Canyon three-star safety Madden Riordan has also been committed to his hometown school since his sophomore year and never wavered from that pledge. 

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland committed to USC last summer. The local two-way star has the skillset to play either cornerback or safety at the next level.

The Trojans have filled most of its 2026 recruiting class, holding 32 commitments in the cycle, but would still like to add two or three more recruits on the defensive side of the ball at linebacker and safety.

