USC Trojans Surging After Hosting Elite Four-Star Defensive Back Recruit

The USC Trojans received a raving review from one of their 2027 defensive back recruiting targets after he visited with the Trojans during their 73-13 win vs. Missouri State, Four-star cornerback Darius Johnson likes what the Trojans are building on the field.

Gabriel Duarte

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans hosted a handful of recruits this past weekend during season-opening win over the Missouri State Bears at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

After defeating the Bears 73-13 on Saturday, the Trojans made a big impression on a number of uncommitted recruits who were in attendance, including one of their top targets in the 2027 cycle in four-star defensive back Darius Johnson.

Trojans Make Big Impression During Visit

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Johnson spoke with Rivals about his recent visit to USC for their season-opening win vs. Missouri State. He raved about the atmosphere at the Coliseum.

“The USC game went great. I loved the energy the team had and the fans. The coaches showed much love and everyone is a family there. I had a great time," Johnson told Rivals.

The No. 21 cornerback and No. 200 player in the country according to 247Sports, Johnson is a rising prospect in the 2027 cycle and could become one of the highest-ranked defensive backs in the state of California by the time he signs.

USC is battling with some local programs for the four-star recruit. UCLA, Arizona State, and Arizona are among the teams vying for his commitment. Johnson currently holds 14 offers.

California Recruiting

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans continue to pursue some of the top in-state talent on the recruiting trail. After reeling in a total of 17 in-state commits in their 2026 recruiting cycle, USC is looking to do the same in the 2027 cycle. In their 2026 defensive back class, the Trojans have five commits with three of them hailing from California.

Some of California's top recruits like four-star tight end Rahzario Edwards and four-star wide receiver Demare Dezeurn have offers from the Trojans and are considered priority targets for their 2027 recruiting class.

USC Pursuing 2027 Defensive Back Recruits

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to Johnson, the Trojans have been investing significant time and resources into in-state defensive back recruits. USC is favored by Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine to land four-star cornerback Duvay Williams. He is the No. 4 player in California according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Five-star cornerback JuJu Johnson is the top ranked player in the state and holds an offer from USC. The Trojans will have to battle blue blood programs like Alabama, Michigan, and Miami for Johnson, who is the No. 3 cornerback and No. 19 player in the country.

USC secondary coach Doug Belk and cornerback coach Trovon Reed have prioritized recruiting the local talent and it's beginning to pay off. If the Trojans land multiple in-state defensive backs for the second consecutive cycle, it would be a good sign of things to come for the 2027 class as a whole.

