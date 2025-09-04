USC Trojans Surging After Hosting Elite Four-Star Defensive Back Recruit
The USC Trojans hosted a handful of recruits this past weekend during season-opening win over the Missouri State Bears at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
After defeating the Bears 73-13 on Saturday, the Trojans made a big impression on a number of uncommitted recruits who were in attendance, including one of their top targets in the 2027 cycle in four-star defensive back Darius Johnson.
Trojans Make Big Impression During Visit
Johnson spoke with Rivals about his recent visit to USC for their season-opening win vs. Missouri State. He raved about the atmosphere at the Coliseum.
“The USC game went great. I loved the energy the team had and the fans. The coaches showed much love and everyone is a family there. I had a great time," Johnson told Rivals.
The No. 21 cornerback and No. 200 player in the country according to 247Sports, Johnson is a rising prospect in the 2027 cycle and could become one of the highest-ranked defensive backs in the state of California by the time he signs.
USC is battling with some local programs for the four-star recruit. UCLA, Arizona State, and Arizona are among the teams vying for his commitment. Johnson currently holds 14 offers.
California Recruiting
The Trojans continue to pursue some of the top in-state talent on the recruiting trail. After reeling in a total of 17 in-state commits in their 2026 recruiting cycle, USC is looking to do the same in the 2027 cycle. In their 2026 defensive back class, the Trojans have five commits with three of them hailing from California.
Some of California's top recruits like four-star tight end Rahzario Edwards and four-star wide receiver Demare Dezeurn have offers from the Trojans and are considered priority targets for their 2027 recruiting class.
USC Pursuing 2027 Defensive Back Recruits
In addition to Johnson, the Trojans have been investing significant time and resources into in-state defensive back recruits. USC is favored by Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine to land four-star cornerback Duvay Williams. He is the No. 4 player in California according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Five-star cornerback JuJu Johnson is the top ranked player in the state and holds an offer from USC. The Trojans will have to battle blue blood programs like Alabama, Michigan, and Miami for Johnson, who is the No. 3 cornerback and No. 19 player in the country.
USC secondary coach Doug Belk and cornerback coach Trovon Reed have prioritized recruiting the local talent and it's beginning to pay off. If the Trojans land multiple in-state defensive backs for the second consecutive cycle, it would be a good sign of things to come for the 2027 class as a whole.