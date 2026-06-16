USC Trojans Target Deep Group of Southern California Defensive Back Recruits
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USC signed an impressive group of freshmen defensive backs in the 2026 class that immediately made noise this spring.
They have followed it up with four commits in the secondary in the 2027 class, all four are top 100 overall prospects and are from Southern California. And the Trojans have their eyes set on another impressive group of local defensive backs in the 2028 class.
Local Safety Recruits
Ace Leutele had visited USC numerous times before he ever enrolled at Mater Dei (Calif.). The four-star safety was a standout for a team that finished as the No. 1 in the country in 2024 as a freshman. His teammate, three-star safety Troy Bishop also picked up an offer after the workout.
"It was a blessing and showing my hard work is starting to show and pay off," Bishop said. "I'm very grateful for the offer."
Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star safety Chauncey Washington II is another Trinity League player that received an offer from the Trojans. He is the son of former USC running back Chauncey Washington.
Four-star safety Jalen Flowers has visited Southern Cal numerous times just this calendar year and was supposed to return last week. However, the Palos Verdes (Calif.) recruit decided to head to LSU instead. Flowers has several high-profile suitors, but the Trojans remain in a good position for the talented defensive back.
Local Cornerback Prospects
Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks is highly coveted recruit in the Big Ten and SEC that could end up playing corner or safety at the next level. He was recently back at USC last Thursday as his busy summer schedule continues. Hicks’ close relationship with a number of freshmen and 2027 commits plays in the Trojans favor but he’s keeping an open mind.
“Everything's really in the air right now,” Hicks said. It's going to be a very interesting race when it's time to narrow down to one college.”
Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams is another high-priority target that worked out last week and has visited campus multiple times over the past couple of years. The Trojans have built a pipeline with Williams’ school and are hoping to continue that in the 2028 class.
Four-star cornerback Derrick Coleman comes from Gardena (Calif.) Serra, an old pipeline for the Trojans, having produced players such as receivers Marqise Lee and Robert Woods, cornerback Adoree Jackson and defensive lineman Rasheem Green. Coleman picked up an offer from USC last month and is a fast riser in the 2028 class.
Los Angeles (Calif.) Salesian three-star cornerback Jordan Slye plays his high school football less than 10 miles from campus. He received an offer from the Trojans during his freshman year and continued to strengthen his relationship with the staff after returning last week.
“It was a great experience. Coach [Trovon] Reed is a real one, just talking with him was great,” Slye said. “I also got a chance to spend time with coach Chad Savage. We’ve built a great relationship, and he’s been recruiting me since my freshman year. The GM was great to talk with as well. Overall, they showed me a lot of love, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity and support.”
Simi Valley (Calif.) three-star cornerback Micah Hannah is another recruit to keep an eye on. His father, Travis Hannah, played receiver and was an All-American sprinter at USC.
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Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.Follow khollowell_