USC Trojans Target Deep Group of Southern California Defensive Back Recruits

USC signed an impressive group of freshmen defensive backs in the 2026 class that immediately made noise this spring.

They have followed it up with four commits in the secondary in the 2027 class, all four are top 100 overall prospects and are from Southern California. And the Trojans have their eyes set on another impressive group of local defensive backs in the 2028 class.

Local Safety Recruits

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele | USC Trojans on SI

Ace Leutele had visited USC numerous times before he ever enrolled at Mater Dei (Calif.). The four-star safety was a standout for a team that finished as the No. 1 in the country in 2024 as a freshman. His teammate, three-star safety Troy Bishop also picked up an offer after the workout.

"It was a blessing and showing my hard work is starting to show and pay off," Bishop said. "I'm very grateful for the offer."

Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star safety Chauncey Washington II is another Trinity League player that received an offer from the Trojans. He is the son of former USC running back Chauncey Washington.

Four-star safety Jalen Flowers has visited Southern Cal numerous times just this calendar year and was supposed to return last week. However, the Palos Verdes (Calif.) recruit decided to head to LSU instead. Flowers has several high-profile suitors, but the Trojans remain in a good position for the talented defensive back.

Local Cornerback Prospects

2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks | 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks

Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks is highly coveted recruit in the Big Ten and SEC that could end up playing corner or safety at the next level. He was recently back at USC last Thursday as his busy summer schedule continues. Hicks’ close relationship with a number of freshmen and 2027 commits plays in the Trojans favor but he’s keeping an open mind.

“Everything's really in the air right now,” Hicks said. It's going to be a very interesting race when it's time to narrow down to one college.”

Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams is another high-priority target that worked out last week and has visited campus multiple times over the past couple of years. The Trojans have built a pipeline with Williams’ school and are hoping to continue that in the 2028 class.

Four-star cornerback Derrick Coleman comes from Gardena (Calif.) Serra, an old pipeline for the Trojans, having produced players such as receivers Marqise Lee and Robert Woods, cornerback Adoree Jackson and defensive lineman Rasheem Green. Coleman picked up an offer from USC last month and is a fast riser in the 2028 class.

Los Angeles (Calif.) Salesian three-star cornerback Jordan Slye plays his high school football less than 10 miles from campus. He received an offer from the Trojans during his freshman year and continued to strengthen his relationship with the staff after returning last week.

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and Salesian (Calif.) 2028 cornerback Jordan Slye | Photo courtesy of Jordan Slye

“It was a great experience. Coach [Trovon] Reed is a real one, just talking with him was great,” Slye said. “I also got a chance to spend time with coach Chad Savage. We’ve built a great relationship, and he’s been recruiting me since my freshman year. The GM was great to talk with as well. Overall, they showed me a lot of love, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity and support.”

Simi Valley (Calif.) three-star cornerback Micah Hannah is another recruit to keep an eye on. His father, Travis Hannah, played receiver and was an All-American sprinter at USC.

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