Four-Star Recruit Tiki Hola Compares Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans
The USC Trojans are one of the top destinations for class of 2026 defensive lineman Tiki Hola. He visited USC last season when the Trojans hosted the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Hola is a four-star recruit out of Bastrop, Texas and is ranked as the No. 30 defensive lineman in his class per 247Sports. He spoke to On3 about the top five schools on his list and he revealed what he looks for in a school.
Tiki Hola Says Relationships Key In Decision Process
Tiki Hola spoke to On3 on Jan. 12 about the update on his recruitment. Hola posted on his social media that his top five schools are currently the Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and SMU Mustangs. He plans to announce his commitment decision in July this year.
Hola talked about what is the biggest factor in his decision.
“I look at relationships. That’s always what I’ve looked at since my freshman year, since I started my recruiting process…not only does my relationship with the position coach matter, but also having a relationship with the head coach is big for me,” Hola said. “Also, I am looking at the development that a school can give me and how I can become a better person and a better player there.”
The chance to immediately start and play is low on the list of priorities for Hola.
“The last thing is where I fit on the depth chart and how valuable I feel on the team,” Hola said.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Interested In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley To Replace Mike McCarthy
MORE: USC Trojans Pushing To Flip Georgia Bulldogs Four-Star Commit Vance Spafford
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs’ Zachariah Branch’s NIL Valuation After USC Transfer
Tiki Hola: “My Visit To USC Was Great”
Tiki Hola was asked about the visits he’s gone on to his top schools. Here’s what he had to say about his trip to USC.
“My visit to USC was great. I loved seeing all the different cultures and all the different things that they do. USC has a lot of history behind it,“ Hola said. "The stadium was beautiful. The Coliseum was a great environment to be in and the coaches made us feel welcome.”
Hola noted how good of a job the USC coaching staff has done throughout the recruiting process.
"Coach Shaun Nua (USC Defensive End Coach) and Aaron Amaama (USC Personnel Assistant), they've done a really good job recruiting me," Hola said. "The enviroment and culture they have were great. Being able to see everyone in person there was phenomenal, from the facilities to the coaches. They treated us right."
Hola On Texas, Notre Dame
Hola also had many good things to say about his other visits to schools, so USC is by no means the front runner. Hola raved about the Longhorns and Fighting Irish.
“The relationship that I’ve built with coach Baker, the defensive line coach there, is great,” said Hola about Texas to On3. “We talk about how valuable I am to them. Coach Baker really makes me feel welcome. He loves to talk to me about my family and loves getting to know me personally... They make me feel welcome. Another thing is Texas is not too far from home."
As for Notre Dame, which is competing in the College Football National Championship on Monday, Hola likes the traditions and coaching staff.
“Coach Marcus Freeman, coach Al Golden… and coach Al Washington, they’ve all done a really good job of keeping in touch with me, especially as they’re going on this national championship run," Holsa said to On3. "They’ve consistently texted me every week about everything that they’re going through in practice for all these big games that they’re heading into... They have great culture, a great history and the development that they’ve had coming into this new year was great."
Sounds like Hola is still very much weighing his options.
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Room Outlook After Transfer Portal Departures: Makai Lemon
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Soars In Rankings After Running Back Shahn Alston Commit
MORE: Minnesota Vikings Sam Darnold Future With Team Dependent on NFL Playoffs Performance?
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Building Momentum For 2026 Recruiting Cycle