USC Trojans Recruiting Update: Julian Lewis' Dominant Six Touchdown Performance
USC Trojan recruits kept the momentum rolling with some awesome performances on Friday night.
USC’s top recruit Julian Lewis had a phenomenal night on Friday night as he led MaxPreps No. 10 Carrollton to a 63-0 win over Lithia Springs.
Lewis went nuclear in the Trojans’ win over the Lions. He went 12-14 for 282 yards and 6 touchdowns.
The No. 46 ranked prospect in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports, Lewis has now thrown for 1034 yards and 18 touchdowns in four games this season. With how good he has been for Carrollton, Lewis has the opportunity to lead the Trojans to a top 10 ranking.
Matai Tagoa’i, the Trojans’ highest rated defensive commit, had a solid game in San Clemente’s 27-17 loss to La Costa Canyon.
Tagoa’i had three tackles and one tackle for loss in the game as the Tritons offense couldn’t get much going offensively. He has 3.5 TFLs and 12 tackles in three games so far for San Clemente.
2025 top defensive line target Elijah Griffin had a great performance versus Oceanside Collegiate Academy. The No. 8 recruit in the class according to 247Sports, Griffin had two sacks and three TFLs in Savannah Christian's 44-20 win.
