All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruiting Update: Julian Lewis' Dominant Six Touchdown Performance

The No. 14 USC Trojans recruiting class had a good week as many commits and targets put up big numbers throughout the week.

Gabriel Duarte

Savannah Christian's Elijah Griffin watches during practice on Monday, July 29, 2024 at Pooler Stadium.
Savannah Christian's Elijah Griffin watches during practice on Monday, July 29, 2024 at Pooler Stadium. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

USC Trojan recruits kept the momentum rolling with some awesome performances on Friday night. 

USC’s top recruit Julian Lewis had a phenomenal night on Friday night as he led MaxPreps No. 10 Carrollton to a 63-0 win over Lithia Springs.

Lewis went nuclear in the Trojans’ win over the Lions. He went 12-14 for 282 yards and 6 touchdowns. 

USC
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles out of the pocket against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The No. 46 ranked prospect in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports, Lewis has now thrown for 1034 yards and 18 touchdowns in four games this season. With how good he has been for Carrollton, Lewis has the opportunity to lead the Trojans to a top 10 ranking.

Matai Tagoa’i, the Trojans’ highest rated defensive commit, had a solid game in San Clemente’s 27-17 loss to La Costa Canyon.

Tagoa’i had three tackles and one tackle for loss in the game as the Tritons offense couldn’t get much going offensively. He has 3.5 TFLs and 12 tackles in three games so far for San Clemente. 

USC
Savannah Christian's Elijah Griffin looks over the New Hampstead offense on Friday, August 23, 2024 at Pooler Stadium. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK

2025 top defensive line target Elijah Griffin had a great performance versus Oceanside Collegiate Academy. The No. 8 recruit in the class according to 247Sports, Griffin had two sacks and three TFLs in Savannah Christian's 44-20 win.

MORE: Former USC Trojans Running Back Reggie Bush to Lead Trojans Out of Tunnel?

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: USC in Contention for Trio of Coveted Prospects

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts To Miller Moss TMZ Investigation

MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Shares Old Photo, History With Miller Moss

MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Utah State, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out

MORE: How Will USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Defend Utah State QB Bryson Barnes?

Published |Modified
Gabriel Duarte

GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football