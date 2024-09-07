USC Trojans Recruiting Target RJ Sermons Returns Kickoff for the Win
Consensus four-star defensive back RJ Sermons is only a junior in high school, but he made a few highlight plays under the lights on Friday, Sept. 6 for Rancho Cucamonga High School. After Norco High School took a one point lead in the final minute of the game, Sermons returned the kickoff back for a touchdown.
Earlier in the game, Sermons had another long return, setting up his offense with a short field and scoring opportunity. The defensive back is the fifth best player in California, No. 38 overall in the class of 2026, and his athleticism has shown up all over the field.
The top-100 recruit has plans to visit the Oregon Ducks for their matchup with Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 7, but Sermons has already visited USC multiple times, a perk of being the hometown school. The Sermons family attended the Trojans’ season opener in Las Vegas.
Former Trojans running back Rodney Sermons played in the mid-90s, and his son RJ might follow his lead and play for USC. In the summer, On3’s Chad Simmons interviewed the Trojans target about his feelings on USC.
“I like everything that’s new that they’re bringing in and everything that they’ve been building,” Sermons said to Simmons. “I really want to see how it comes together this year with the new defensive staff. I like coach Lincoln Riley and everything that he’s been doing to build the program up to be a winning team. I want to see how all that pays off this year during the season.”
While the 2026 recruit is only playing his junior season in high school, he also told Simmons that he plans to commit after this season. With only a few months left in Sermons’ recruitment, the Trojans will look to host him back on campus.
National recruiting analyst for 247Sports Greg Biggins has scouted Sermons, seeing high potential in the athletic defensive back.
“Advanced football IQ and feel for the game and has the all the tools to be an early impact player at the next level and is an easy high Power 5 prospect,” said Biggins.
