USC Trojans Legend Reggie Bush Reveals Mental Struggles With Losing Heisman Trophy
Reggie Bush is one of the most notable players to play for the USC Trojans. Bush won the Heisman Trophy following the 2005 season, but the award was rescinded in 2010 following an NCAA investigation. With NIL rules going into effect in 2021, the trophy was reinstated in 2024.
Bush played running back for the USC Trojans from 2003-05, winning two College Football National Championships. In 2005, Bush had 200 rushing attempts for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 478 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With over 2,000 scrimmage yards, Bush earned his Heisman trophy.
Bush sat down with PEOPLE to discuss how being stripped of his Heisman trophy affected him.
"That really took a really big shot at my confidence, who I am as a person, who I was as a player, what I stood for," Bush told PEOPLE. "Because a lot of lies were being spread about me and about who I was and it was unfortunate because I didn't deserve it. I didn't do anything to deserve it."
After Bush won his Heisman Trophy, there were reports of illegal cash and benefits from agents. Following an investigation, Bush was stripped of his trophy, and he was not the only one affected by the ruling. The USC Trojans were stripped of their 2004 National Championship and all of their 2005 wins. USC also suffered a two-year postseason ban.
"I'm so happy I'm standing right here in front of you today as someone who made it through it and didn't give up because there were portions in that time period in my life where I wanted to give up on football and on life," Bush said.
MORE: What 4-Star Recruit Esun Tafa Said On USC Trojans After Decommiting From Washington
MORE: USC Trojans to Host 4-Star Linebacker Recruit Anthony Davis on Official Visit
MORE: Elite Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Compares USC Trojans To Alabama
MORE: USC General Manager Chad Bowden Reveals Why He Left Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman
Bush has spoken in the past about how losing his Heisman trophy affected his mental state. He spoke to CBS Mornings last year about his struggles with depression.
"When I think I'm at my weakest point and when I'm dealing with depression, fighting thoughts of suicide, there's an entire city there to embrace me and to lift me up, and to give me an opportunity to go out, once again, to prove myself," Bush said.
In 2021, Name, Image, and Likeness legislation passed, allowing college athletes to sign with marketing agents. With the new NIL rules, there was growing pressure on the NCAA, along with a defamation lawsuit Bush filed against the NCAA.
Players such as Heisman Trophy winner, Johnny Manziel, announced he would boycott the ceremony until Bush got his trophy back.
"Doesn't sit right with my morals and values that he can't be on that stage with us every year," Manziel tweeted. "Reggie IS the Heisman trophy. Do the RIGHT thing NCAA the ball is in your court."
After growing pressure, the Heisman Trophy Trust reinstated Bush’s Trophy in 2004.
"I'm so happy they did the right thing, giving me back my trophy," Bush told PEOPLE. "They had no choice, honestly."
The USC Trojans have had eight Heisman-winners throughout history, most recently quarterback Caleb Williams in 2022. Williams is the only Trojan to win the award for USC since Bush.
Almost a year since his trophy was reinstated, Bush wants to help bring the USC Trojans back to winning National Championships, potentially even by joining the coaching staff one day. The Trojans have not won a National Championship since 2004.
MORE: USC Trojans' Rob Ryan's Viral Rant Compares Lincoln Riley To Sean McVay
MORE: What USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Said About Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement, Iowa Loss
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Named NFL's Most Stylish Player by GQ
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Claims 'Best In Country' Hires: Chad Bowden, Zaire Turner, Dre Brown