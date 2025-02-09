All Trojans

USC Trojans Legend Reggie Bush Reveals Mental Struggles With Losing Heisman Trophy

Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush was stripped of his Heisman Trophy in 2010, but it was reinstated in 2024. Bush has since opened up about his struggles with losing the trophy he won in 2005.

Angela Miele

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee Reggie Bush during a CFP Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee Reggie Bush during a CFP Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Reggie Bush is one of the most notable players to play for the USC Trojans. Bush won the Heisman Trophy following the 2005 season, but the award was rescinded in 2010 following an NCAA investigation. With NIL rules going into effect in 2021, the trophy was reinstated in 2024. 

Bush played running back for the USC Trojans from 2003-05, winning two College Football National Championships. In 2005, Bush had 200 rushing attempts for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 478 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With over 2,000 scrimmage yards, Bush earned his Heisman trophy.

Bush sat down with PEOPLE to discuss how being stripped of his Heisman trophy affected him.

Reggie Bush
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee Reggie Bush during a CFP Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"That really took a really big shot at my confidence, who I am as a person, who I was as a player, what I stood for," Bush told PEOPLE. "Because a lot of lies were being spread about me and about who I was and it was unfortunate because I didn't deserve it. I didn't do anything to deserve it."

After Bush won his Heisman Trophy, there were reports of illegal cash and benefits from agents. Following an investigation, Bush was stripped of his trophy, and he was not the only one affected by the ruling. The USC Trojans were stripped of their 2004 National Championship and all of their 2005 wins. USC also suffered a two-year postseason ban.

"I'm so happy I'm standing right here in front of you today as someone who made it through it and didn't give up because there were portions in that time period in my life where I wanted to give up on football and on life," Bush said.

Bush has spoken in the past about how losing his Heisman trophy affected his mental state. He spoke to CBS Mornings last year about his struggles with depression.

"When I think I'm at my weakest point and when I'm dealing with depression, fighting thoughts of suicide, there's an entire city there to embrace me and to lift me up, and to give me an opportunity to go out, once again, to prove myself," Bush said.

In 2021, Name, Image, and Likeness legislation passed, allowing college athletes to sign with marketing agents. With the new NIL rules, there was growing pressure on the NCAA, along with a defamation lawsuit Bush filed against the NCAA.

Players such as Heisman Trophy winner, Johnny Manziel, announced he would boycott the ceremony until Bush got his trophy back.

"Doesn't sit right with my morals and values that he can't be on that stage with us every year," Manziel tweeted. "Reggie IS the Heisman trophy. Do the RIGHT thing NCAA the ball is in your court." 

Reggie Bush
Dec 31, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back Reggie Bush (left) poses with former Tournament of Roses president Alex Aghajanian during the Rose Bowl Hall fo Fame Induction Ceremony at University Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After growing pressure, the Heisman Trophy Trust reinstated Bush’s Trophy in 2004.

"I'm so happy they did the right thing, giving me back my trophy," Bush told PEOPLE. "They had no choice, honestly."

The USC Trojans have had eight Heisman-winners throughout history, most recently quarterback Caleb Williams in 2022. Williams is the only Trojan to win the award for USC since Bush. 

Almost a year since his trophy was reinstated, Bush wants to help bring the USC Trojans back to winning National Championships, potentially even by joining the coaching staff one day. The Trojans have not won a National Championship since 2004.

