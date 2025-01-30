Reggie Bush Wants To Help USC Trojans Dominate Recruiting In California Again
USC Trojans legend and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush reveals how the current USC team and coach Lincoln Riley can dominate recruiting in the state of California to get back to national and Big Ten conference relevancy.
"We've got to be able to relate to these players," Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "We've got to be able to relate to the youth."
"That's going to come down to messaging and recruiting. I think bringing somebody back like me helps with recruiting. Honestly, I'm being serious. I feel like I can help with recruiting," Bush continued.
Beloved as one of the best college football players of all time, Bush and USC are synonymous with each other. Bush does not waiver in calling USC his home, despite being banned from the university for 10 years as part of NCAA sanctions. In 2010, Bush was forced to forfeit his Heisman Trophy in wake of NCAA sanctions for USC, including Bush receiving improper benefits during his Trojans career (2003-2005.)
Now, he feels his unique perspective and famous legacy could help the Trojans land highly-coveted recruits from California during the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) era.
"This is also a different era, where now you've got to pay," Bush told Amaranthus. "So you're going to have to have big enough alumni behind you to be able to afford some of these players, some of these quarterbacks... You need some power, some resources behind you. I believe USC has that."
"This is so crazy for me to just think about. Where college football is right now - it's just so far different from my experience. I still get wowed. I can't believe I'm saying this, but, we got to go and pay these quarterbacks to come to USC... It's such a funny sentence to say. It was so crazy, but yeah, that's what we need. We need big money," Bush continued.
The Trojans have a rich history at the quarterback position, including Heisman Trophy winners Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, and Caleb Williams. Currently on the roster is expected starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and incoming freshman Husan Longstreet.
The Trojans flipped the five-star Longstreet from the Texas A&M Aggies late in the recruiting cycle. Landing Longstreet was huge in terms of keeping California talent at USC as Longstreet is a product of Corona Centennial (CA).
Longstreet's NIL valuation is currently at $897,000 per On3, which is the No. 9 highest among incoming freshman. Quarterbacks Jared Curis ($3.5 million) and Bryce Underwood ($2.9 million) have the highest NIL valuations from the class of 2025.
Bush is a San Diego-native and a five-star recruit in the class of 2003. He was heavily perused by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies. Bush chose to stay in state and play for then-USC coach Pete Carroll in what became a golden era of USC football.
"I thought was Pete Carroll did a great job - he owned L.A. We owned Southern California," Bush told Amaranthus. "If you were a top five-star player, four-star player in Southern California, you're going to USC. And that's one thing that we got to get back to is owning our backyard, owning L.A., because there's so much talent here in L.A., going down to Orange County, going all the way down to San Diego, where I'm from."
"If you just own that area, you're going to have a really, really good football team."
USC's 2025 recruiting class currently ranks No. 15 in the country with three total five or four-star commits from the state of California: Longstreet, four-star linebacker Matai Tagoa'i (San Clemente, CA) and four-star cornerback Trestin Castro (Upland, CA.)
Rising in the national ranks is USC's 2026 recruiting class, which is currently No. 2 in the country. The Trojans California commits include: four-star cornerback RJ Sermons (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) and four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart (Los Angeles, CA.)
Finally able to attend sports events and step foot on campus, Bush is very passionate about his alma mater with bigger aspirations in mind - dreaming of becoming head coach of the USC Trojans.
"One hundred percent." Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "The same way that I helped them win national championships as a player is the same way I can help them win those championships as a coach. I believe that wholeheartedly."
Bush listed his deep understanding of recruiting, knowledge of the game and experience in championship culture as three reasons his expertise would translate to be an excellent college head coach.
"One thing that you need as a head coach is leadership," Bush told Amaranthus. "But also you need someone who understands how to craft a culture that breeds winning championships. I'm not saying that the current coach doesn't know that. I think the world of Lincoln Riley, I think he's a great coach. I'm excited to see what he does next year."
"But I also would love a bite at the apple as well, to be able to come back and coach my alma mater.
Words can't even explain what that would mean to me," Bush continued.
Has Bush spoke with coach Lincoln Riley about his aspirations of joining the USC staff?
"I have not spoken to Lincoln about it," Bush told Amaranthus. "But we have talked. We do text, from time to time. That's something that, like I said, I would love. We'll see. Maybe it will happen."
