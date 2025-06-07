USC Trojans Replace Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum's Video Board
The USC Trojans football program has undergone a number of changes during the offseason, and it appears as though a new video board in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is the latest update in Southern California.
The new video board is opposite of the peristyle on the east end of the Coliseum. The older video screen was installed before the 2011 season, and it recently began to show its age with a number of tiles that no longer worked and left black squares on the screen.
In preparation for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the Coliseum underwent major renovations before the 2019 season in the first upgrade to the stadium in two decades. USC funded the project, and the Trojans are apparently continuing their efforts to modernize the iconic stadium for both USC football games and the Olympics.
The upgrade to the Coliseum is one of the many construction projects happening at USC, most notably the Bloom Football Performance Center as part of a revamped Athletics West campus.
USC has already raised $174 million in donations with a goal of $225 million, per the Trojan Athletic Fund. The Trojans started work on the project in November of 2024 and named it the Bloom Football Performance Center after the Ronald H. Bloom family donated $50 million to the capital campaign.
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Soar To Top Of Recruiting Rankings: Mark Bowman Commit
MORE: USC Trojans Lose To Oregon State In Corvallis Regional Final, Now Face Elimination
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Biggest Recruiting Weapon?
"The Bloom Football Performance Center, scheduled to open in summer 2026, includes two full-length outdoor practice fields – one turf and one natural grass – and a three-story building featuring state-of-the-art spaces dedicated to helping USC's student-athletes reach their fullest potential in all aspects of life," the Trojans released in a statement when construction began.
USC adding state-of-the-art facilities for the school's football program and other student-athletes has certainly given the Trojans a boost in recruiting, but some key hires within USC's football program has the Trojans recruiting at a historic level.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley hired general manager Chad Bowden away from Notre Dame, and Bowden has seemingly overhauled USC's recruiting strategy for the better. With Bowden and Riley leading the charge, the Trojans have the No. 1 recruiting class, per 247Sports' rankings.
Riley, Bowden, and the rest of USC's coaching staff have successfully prioritized high school prospects in the state of California, landing a few of the West Coast's top recruits like five-star tight end Mark Bowman from Mater Dei High School and four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga from Santa Margarita Catholic.
Upon his arrival in Southern California, Bowden not only reignited USC's recruiting efforts but also the Trojans' plans for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).
“We’re as aggressive as anyone. We might even be the most aggressive. Our aspirations for what we’re going to do in NIL are as high as anyone in the country and I hope people know it,” Bowden told reporters.