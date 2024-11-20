USC Trojans Reveal Nike Kobe 6 Cleats for Rivalry Game Against UCLA Bruins
On Tuesday afternoon, the USC Trojans announced that the team will be debuting a Nike Kobe 6 “USC” football cleat. According to USC, the cleats are modeled after the pair Kobe Bryant debuted with the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day in 2010 and were exclusively customized for the USC Trojans.
Kobe Bryant was a five-time NBA Champion and 18-time NBA All-Star with the Los Angeles Lakers and a common presence at the University of Southern California. A Los Angeles hero through and through, there aren’t many better representatives of the culture surrounding the city. Bryant, who tragically passed away in 2020, still has strong ties to the university as his oldest daughter Natalia is a film major at USC.
The Trojans will officially debut these new cleats against their crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins. USC is 0-4 on the road this season and has to win at least one of their last two games against the Bruins and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to become bowl-eligible. The Trojans have not missed a bowl in the last two seasons, and it would be the first time a Lincoln Riley-led team did not qualify if they were to somehow lose out.
The 5-5 USC Trojans have been heavily focused on aesthetics lately as they debuted a 1972-inspired throwback jersey combination against Nebraska this past weekend, as well as new field paint. The Trojans have struggled this season but have found recent momentum on the recruiting trail after suffering a few losses like five-star quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis.
The Trojans were able to secure a flip from five-star Texas A&M quarterback Husan Longstreet who announced his commitment to the Trojans after the Nebraska victory. Five-star interior defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was also in attendance for the Nebraska game, sparking serious speculation of a potential commitment. With national signing day a mere weeks away, the recruiting news is sure to heat up.
Lastly, USC announced former Heisman Trophy winner and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will be returning to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time since declaring for the NFL when the Trojans take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
MORE: Did NIL Factor Into Julian Lewis Decommit From USC Trojans? Colorado Buffaloes Loom
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Release: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Explodes In 28-20 Win Over Nebraska
MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Visiting Georgia Bulldogs: Transfer Portal?
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis Decommits from USC Trojans: Flipping to Colorado?
MORE: Imperfect Sam Darnold Leads Minnesota Vikings To Win Over Tennessee Titans Win
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals Advice from USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'
MORE: Why 4-Star Hayden Lowe Flipped From USC Trojans To Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Name, Image, Likeness History
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: UCLA Bruins Official Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast