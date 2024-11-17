All Trojans

Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Extends Touchdown Streak To 8 Games, Franchise Record

Former USC Trojans and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in a touchdown pass to extend his touchdown reception streak to eight games, extending his franchise record. St. Brown finished the game with 11 receptions, 161 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. 

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.
The Lions dominated the Jaguars 52-6, another franchise record in margin of victory, to move to 9-1 and extend their winning streak to eight games, both firsts since 1934. In more history, the Lions secured a winning season for the third consecutive season, the longest streak since 1993-1995. The Lions’ offense has looked like one of the most prolific offensive units in recent memory, and the efficiency is predicated on the offensive line, running backs, and the reliability of St. Brown. 

St. Brown entered the contest ranked ninth in the NFL with 54 receptions and second in the league in receiving touchdowns with seven. The explosive Lions offense heavily relies upon St. Brown and his route-running consistency. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson also loves to scheme the former Trojan open due to his reliable sure hands.

St. Brown had a massive first half against the Jaguars, hauling in seven receptions for 81 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown en route to a 28-6 halftime lead. The Lions were the clear favorites heading into the game, as the Jaguars are without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and have been reeling even when Lawrence has been healthy and playing. 

Regardless, it’s the NFL, and anyone can get beat on any given Sunday. The Lions left no doubt, imposing their will from the opening whistle. The emphasis on spreading the ball to their playmakers like St. Brown makes it nearly impossible to account for them all with any singular defensive look.

It’s going to be hard to beat this team if they’re firing on all cylinders. 

The Lions' 9-1 record currently leads the NFC, and they only trail the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the NFL. Detroit currently leads the NFC North, but the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) and Green Bay Packers (7-3) are close behind.

St. Brown and the Lions look to extend their winning streak in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

