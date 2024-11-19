Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Developing Clutch Gene, Late-Game Efficiency
While it might not be familiar for former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears are in a familiar situation: 10 games into the regular season, they find themselves two games below .500. They have been on the receiving end of multiple heartbreaking losses, yet they still find themselves with that dreaded word: hope. There’s an outside chance the Bears can make the playoffs, but they’ll have to turn around their late-game blunders and start winning these close contests.
While the Bears’ offense has been up and down all season, one thing has stayed true: rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has been incredibly efficient and clutch in the fourth quarter of close ball games. Fourth-down conversions have also been a strong data point. Williams has completed 66.67 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and one interception in the fourth quarter. He’s also 15-of-18 for 158 yards and a touchdown on fourth downs.
The former Trojan had a great game overall against the division-rival Green Bay Packers. He was Pro Football Focus’ fourth- highest graded QB this week with an 85.2 grade. PFF also charted Williams as having two big-time throws, zero turnover-worthy plays, and a 76.5 adjusted completion percentage. Williams shined against Blitz looks, flashing that point guard-esque decision-making. That decision-making translated to the ball getting out of his hands fast.
Per TruMedia, the rookie quarterback had an average time to throw 2.62 seconds, a new season-low. Williams spoke about how new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown getting plays in earlier and the play-calling decisiveness helped him settle in. His EPA (expected points added) vs. the blitz was 0.86, his second-best of the season. His 101.3 passer rating on third down was a season-high.
In just one game with his new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Williams and the Bears offense returned to a familiar form. As with any new situation, be cautious; there are going to be rough patches, but Brown seems to understand the strengths of the offensive personnel better than former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron ever did. That understanding, coupled with Williams’s continued growth and development, will keep Chicago in games the rest of the season.
The next step to take is consistently cashing in on those opportunities. Who says a team can’t win games while developing their young quarterback for the future? 1-0 each week should be the goal. Despite the painful results, the Bears' young quarterback is proving to be reliable in the clutch moments.
