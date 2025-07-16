Could USC Trojans New Running Back Duo Be Next Reggie Bush, LenDale White?
Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star running back and USC Trojans commit Deshonne Redeaux has looked noticeably bigger while competing in offseason camps and 7v7 tournaments this spring and summer.
The No. 5 rated running back in the 2026 cycle told 247Sports at the Battle of the Beach tournament in Huntington Beach (Calif.) last weekend that he's up to 200 pounds.
Redeaux has been on the national radar since his freshman season, playing for one of the premier high schools in Southern California. He picked up an offer from the Trojans in the summer heading into his sophomore year.
Despite a strong push from schools such as Oregon, Michigan, Georgia, UCLA and Washington, Redeaux committed to USC in April in one of the more iconic fashions in recent memory.
He collaborated with legendary Los Angeles rap icon Snoop Dogg and his childhood friend, USC superstar guard JuJu Watkins in an announcement video. The video was a remix of the Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl announcement.
And to celebrate the moment in true Hollywood fashion, Redeaux shared his ultimate game day hype playlist exclusively with Billboard.
Keeping elite California recruits in California has been a priority for the Trojans in the 2026 cycle under new general manager Chad Bowden and Redeaux was at the center of it. In total, USC holds commitments from 19 recruits that have ties to the Golden State.
MORE: USC Trojans' Key Transfer In Danger Of Missing Season Due To Waiver Issues
MORE: Miami Hurricanes to Land 4-Star Recruit Breck Kolojay Over USC Trojans?
MORE: USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Schedule Visits with 5-Star Recruit Tajh Ariza
Redeaux has been busy this offseason. In addition to the Battle of the Beach, the four-star recruit has competed in the Mission Viejo tournament, Rivals Five-Star in Indianapolis and the Under Armour Next Camp Series.
The 5-foot-10 Redeaux runs with great power and explosiveness in-between the tackles. He’s a decisive downhill runner that has excellent vision and contact balance. Redeaux can also run away from defenders, he was clocked running the 100-meter dash in 10.42 seconds. He’s dangerous in the return game and overall dynamic player with the ball in his hands.
What separates him from other backs is his ability to lineup in the slot and out wide at receiver. He’s a refined route runner and still possesses the speed to run past defenders and be a vertical threat.
Redeaux will not be the only running back that joins the Trojans in the 2026 cycle. USC also holds a commitment from Harvey (Ohio) four-star Shahn Alston.
The No. 9 rated running back, per 247Sports, announced his pledge at the Navy All-American in January and helped pursue Redeaux. Alston is one of four USC commits in the upcoming cycle that comes from the Midwest.
Alston has also been on the national radar since his freshman season after rushed for 675 yards and 15 touchdowns and registered 39 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Alston has rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and compiled 31 rushing touchdowns.
Alston was on campus in the spring and twice this summer as he gets accustomed to life in Southern California.
The two have been very active in their support of each other and want to replicate a once great USC running duo in Reggie Bush and LenDale White.
Bush and White played for legendary Trojans coach Pete Carroll in the early 2000s, where they won back-to-back national championships in 2003-04 and appeared in a third in 2005.
Bush was a two-time All-American and won the Heisman Trophy in 2005. White was an All-American in 2005 and holds the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a single-season (24) and career (52).
It’s an ambitious goal, but the Trojans 2026 class has all the makings to be generational. They have not been shy when it comes to talking about winning national championships. Of the 31 commitments, 22 are blue-chip prospects (four or five-star recruits). USC owns the No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to every recruiting site.