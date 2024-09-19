How USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Can Improve NFL Stock vs. Michigan Wolverines
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss’ meteoric rise to the national spotlight is one of the biggest stories in college football this season. The redshirt junior has taken the nation by storm with his toughness, timely precision throws, and snap-to-snap accuracy.
Once thought to never be the starter at USC, Moss is now the face of the Trojans' resurgence after a down year in 2023. In two victories over LSU and Utah State, Moss has accumulated 607 yards, and two touchdowns, and is completing his passes at 72.7 percent.
Moss’s white-hot start has not only won over fans across the country, analysts and coaches are beginning to take notice. Moss was slotted as the third overall pick in the most recent CBS Sports mock draft to the New York Giants. From being in a fall camp battle for the starting position to being top-three in mocks is a drastic change in perception.
When the Trojans face off against the Michigan Wolverines this weekend, the Wolverines won’t be taking Moss’ ability lightly: “He’s waited his turn and I think he’s one of he best quarterbacks in the country. Seriously. Watch what he does on tape, the ball placement, off his back foot, getting hit and the ball’s on the money,” said Michigan Defensive Backs Coach Lamar Morgan earlier this week.
USC Coach Lincoln Riley has also spoken very highly of Moss giving him an exemplary compliment: "He's one of the smartest ones, and maybe the smartest that I've had, which is saying something.”
An interesting situation to monitor is the fact that Lincoln Riley protégés have gone on to have NFL careers. Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Spencer Rattler, and Caleb Williams have all gone on to be draft picks and every quarterback listed outside of Rattler is a current starter in the NFL.
Moss is already beginning to garner NFL attention, but the stage he’ll play on this Saturday is one that can truly thrust him into the conversation of a big-time prospect if he can produce. Here are three things Miller Moss can do to help his chances against a stacked Michigan defense.
Three Keys:
Be decisive. Michigan features one of the best front-seven groups in all of college football. Processing quickly, being decisive with reads, and getting the ball out quickly can go a long way into helping his offense line, which in turn helps the entire offense. Knowing your hot reads will be pivotal, as well, as Michigan is surely to send various blitz looks at USC.
Using run-game checks to his advantage. Pre-snap reads such as this are pretty high-level, but if Moss can check to run looks against favorable boxes, the passing game can open up even more when they go back to it. Leaning on the run game can also help silence the hostile crowd.
Slightly speeding up the tempo in his drop back. Blitz looks can force quarterbacks to throw off their back foot which leads to erratic accuracy and ball placement. Slight speeding up the tempo in his drop can aid in keeping all his cleats on the ground and having a balanced transfer of weight through his throws.
ALL-22:
