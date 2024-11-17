USC Trojans Wide Receiver Duce Robinson's Career Day Leads to Win Over Nebraska
The USC Trojans boast one of the deepest receiver rooms in college football, thanks in large part to their 2023 recruiting class. Coach Lincoln Riley signed four receivers from the west coast, Zachariah Branch (NV), Duce Robinson (AZ), Makai Lemon (CA) and Ja’Kobi Lane (AZ) in his No. 9 ranked recruiting class, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, it was Robinson who shined for the Trojans offense.
“We got such great guys in receiver room, you guys have barely seen the talent we got in that room, said USC coach Jayden Maiava. “Definitely down to the stretch, we just gotta keep feeding those play makers.”
Branch, Lemon and Lane have all turned in career day performances this season and Robinson became the latest in the Trojans 28-20 win over Nebraska on Saturday. The Arizona native caught four passes for a career-high 90 receiving yards. Although the numbers may not be eye-opening, his performance helped propel the offense.
On the Trojans' second possession, Maiava, with a defender bearing down on him as he was drifting towards the sideline, flung a dangerous pass downfield that Robinson climbed the ladder to snag. The 28-yard catch set USC up inside the 10-yard line and the very next play, Maiava connected with Branch for a 6-yard touchdown that got the offense rolling.
“I've said it before, and I'll say it again. He's (Maiava) a playmaker, right. So when you have an arm like that, of course you’re gonna have confidence in it,” Robinson said.
“He does trust us to just put the ball out there and trust us to go up and get it.”
To start the second half, Maiava found a wide-open Robinson, who went untouched for a 48-yard touchdown. USC took a four-point lead and never relinquished it. Robinson's fifth touchdown of the season is tied for first on the team with Lane.
Early in the fourth quarter, USC led by one with an opportunity to extend their lead. The Trojans faced a third-and-five, and Maiava stood tall in the pocket, delivering a dart to Robinson for a nine-yard completion. The play kept the drive alive, and seven plays later, Maiava's 2-yard touchdown made it an eight-point game and proved too much for Nebraska to overcome.
The connection between the two was evident. Robinson spoke about his career-day after the game.
“It's a blessing, especially being able to walk out with the W but, I mean, I did set a career high, but it's not me, it's the guys around me, you know, without offensive line playing the way they did, I wouldn't have been able to do that," Robinson said. "Without Jayden playing the way he did, I wouldn't have been able to do that without the guys around me, you know, playing the way they did. You know, the reason I got my touchdown was because of Zach, he cleared it out and so, so just having those guys around me, it's truly a blessing.”
Robinson caught four touchdowns in five games between from weeks 3-7, but his role had begun to diminish as of late, something that can happen in a receiver room as deep as the Trojans. He recorded just one catch for five yards in the Trojans last two games.
It would be easy for anyone to become discouraged by the situation, let alone a 19-year-old, but Robinson stayed ready for the moment when his number would be called, and he responded in a big way on Saturday.
