Three Keys For USC Trojans to Upset Oregon On The Road
The game that essentially has everything on the line for the No. 15 USC Trojans comes on Saturday, Nov. 22: their final road test at the No. 7 Oregon Ducks.
Arguably one of the Trojans most anticipated matchups all season, a win in Eugene is critical if they want to punch their ticket to their first ever College Football Playoff.
To edge out the Ducks, USC must play a complete full four-quarters, shut down the run game and capitalize on their "next game mentality" mindset in their final regular season road game of the season.
1. Play A Complete Four Quarters
Especially through the Trojans last three games, they've struggled with is starting out fast after the first whistle, and have found themselves trailing in the first half in against the Hawkeyes and Nebraska. However, their second half success is what the makes the Trojans an elite contender.
It's what propelled USC past the Hawkeyes 26-21 and held them to a shutout in the second half, as well as three points against both Northwestern and Nebraska. Against a top 10 Ducks team, a second half surge will not suffice.
The Ducks offense, anchored by quarterback Dante Moore, running back Noah Whittington and tight end Jamari Johnson leading into USC, the Trojans and Ducks face similar challenges: injuries.
USC was without star safety Bishop Fitzgerald and left tackle Elijah Paige early on in the Iowa game, as well as being down their two star running backs in Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan. Luckily for walk-on running back King Miller, he erased any talent gap possible and has helped the run game tremendously.
Once again, Oregon’s talent and USC’s toughness will set up a high-stakes November matchup.
2. Shut Down Oregon Run Game
One consistent part of the Ducks offense has been their run game, with running backs in Whittington and Jordon Davison will be a big challenge for USC's front seven, especially in an area they don't particularly thrive in.
When asked about the Ducks running back room, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn did not hold back the talent the group holds.
“It doesn’t matter what back they put back there. All their backs have the ability to make a big play. They can create, they all break tackles, they're good in space, they use them in the passing game as well," Lynn said after Wednesday's practice, "They really make you defend the entire field."
Here's what does happen when you shutdown the Oregon run game: The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers were a 7.5 point underdog, per ESPN Analytics, when entering their road contest in Eugene. The Ducks only ran for 81 yards against the Hoosiers, their lowest all season, which resulted in a 30-20 loss and snapped their 18-game home win streak.
The Ducks' one and only loss came from a shutdown of their run game, because Moore and the pass game still combined for 186 passing yards and a touchdown.
USC fans have seen what happens when the Trojans front seven clogs up the box and shuts down a run game. In their upset win over then No. 15 Michigan, USC held the Wolverines to their lowest rushing total all season of 109.
While it takes an entire team effort to win the big games, being able to break down Oregon's ground game is a good place to start.
3. "Next Play Mentality" Mindset
It was only a few weeks ago when the Trojans were entering their most hostile road environment so far in Lincoln, Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers. In a second half rebuttal win, the Trojans overcame a blackout themed night game in front of over 86,000 fans and edged out a win.
What's most important for the Trojans returning to Autzen Stadium will be there "next play mentality" through all four quarters.
Autzen Stadium is known to be one of the loudest and most intimidating scenes in the nation, especially for two programs that date back with a lot of success, as well as former Pac-12 opponents, the hostility could be that much worse.
Now with the Trojans facing last season injuries at key positions, staying resilient and holding their "next play mentality" will help set the tone for the game and bring the physicality.
in the series between the Ducks and the Trojans, USC leads the series 38-23-2. However, the last time the Trojans beat the Ducks in Autzen Stadium was in 2011 in a narrow 38-35 win. Week 13 will be another chance to prove USC can compete and fight their way into CFP conversations.
