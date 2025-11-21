USC Trojans Dealing with Several Crucial Injuries Ahead of Oregon Matchup
The No. 15 USC Trojans have been hit hard by the injury bug this season and will carry into their highly anticipated showdown against No. 7 Oregon this Saturday.
Can you USC overcome a slew of injuries in Eugene and remain alive in the College Football Playoff race?
Waymond Jordan Update
USC running back Waymond Jordan popped up on the injury week last Saturday against Iowa as questionable. The Trojans running back has since played since undergoing ankle surgery from an injury he suffered against Michigan on Oct. 11.
Jordan came out to practice on Tuesday in his pads, wearing tennis shoes with his cleats in his hands. The timetable for Jordan’s injury was set at 4-6 weeks but as USC coach Lincoln Riley has stated there are several factors that come into play at the position before Jordan is game ready.
Riley said that Jordan is “getting closer” but doesn’t expect him to play this week.
It will continue being King Miller and Bryan Jackson leading the way for the Trojans run game.
Miller has been one of the biggest stories in college football this season. A redshirt freshman walk-on that began this season as fourth string on the depth chart has quietly turned into one of the top running backs in the Big Ten.
Safety Room
USC saw both of its safeties leave the game in the first half last week against Iowa.
Kamari Ramsey left the game on the Hawkeyes second possession after breaking up a pass. Trainers worked on him on the sideline and Ramsey was on the exercise bike for most of the half before limping into the locker room at the break.
Ramsey was back at practice this week. However for Fitzgerald, his chances of playing on Saturday are virtually zero.
Christian Pierce has started six games this season and took on the role as the vocal leader in the backend of the defense last week. Kennedy Urlacher saw his most significant playing time against Iowa.
Urlacher, a sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, would get the start opposite of Pierce if Ramsey is unable to go. Redshirt freshman Marquis Gallegos would provide depth at safety.
And because Ramsey has also been the primary nickel for the Trojans, freshman Alex Graham saw his most significant playing time as well. Freshman Dee Reddick has seen reps in the past and would factor in.
Offensive Line Shakeup
Elijah Paige left the game in the second quarter last week after he went down with an injury and needed the help of the trainers getting off the field.
The Trojans left tackle was back at practice this week. He had no braces on his knees Tuesday but he did Wednesday and his status is also unknown for Saturday.
USC has had to play several different lineups this season because of a plethora of injuries, but have not missed a beat.
“I think it’s just the way we prepare. Everyone in the room prepares like they're going to be starting on Saturday,” said USC center Kilian O’Connor. “That’s just a credit to coach Hanson, and all of our coaches who prepare us like that. And just the brotherhood and the bond that we have for each other and wanting to play for the guy next to you.“
If Paige is unable to go, Tobias Raymond would move from guard to tackle, and Kaylon Miller would step into Raymond's spot.