USC Trojans Star Reveals Why Defense Is Much Improved This Season
USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey is one of the most talented players returning to the secondary unit. He attended Big Ten Football Media Days alongside coach Lincoln Riley, offensive tackle Elijah Paige and wide receiver Makai Lemon.
In a new season just weeks away, the Trojans offered answers for the expectations entering year two in the Big Ten. When Ramsey was asked about the progress of the defense, he delivered a promising answer.
"I think as a whole, we improved, just trusting one another, coming together and communicating. The main thing is, everyone's doing their job. No one's overcompensating trying to do someone else's job," Ramsey said.
Ramsey transferred to USC from crosstown rival UCLA and exceeded many expectations on defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense. In his first season with the Trojans, Ramsey recorded 60 total tackles, 43 solo tackles and two interceptions – marking his best season on paper thus far.
When asked about teammate Eric Gentry, star linebacker who missed the 2024 season due to injuries, Ramsey emphasized the passion he brings to each practice -- which encourages the coaches to bring high energy.
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Expanding Recruiting Efforts With Elite Safety
MORE: Paul Finebaum Goes After USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Again Before Big Ten Media Days
MORE: USC Trojans Receive 'Surprising' Ranking Before First AP Top-25 Poll
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals Lofty Goals Under Coach Ben Johnson
"When you have an Eric Gentry at practice, it's gonna be loud, (it's) gonna be a lot of passion. It's gonna be coaches getting into it too. So when you have everybody that's just so locked into a practice, (it) raises your game to a different level, putting together so many of the highest rated California kids," Ramsey said.
The defense has showed significant improvement under Lynn -- finishing the season ranked No. 21 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten in third-down conversion defense. One of the defensive struggles, that still saw slight improvement, last season was rushing the passer.
Lynn spent the offseason focusing on all areas of improvement to develop another elite USC defense, but Ramsey said this defensive line is going to be dangerous entering 2025.
"I saw some some pressure in the spring, but the lines gonna be good. I mean it beefed up. Coach Henderson, he knows what he's doing, he's coached one of the best defensive tackles of all time. So it's been great to see. We have a great defense. We have some great players all around, in the front, in the back end and the second level. So I'm excited to see next season," Ramsey said.
Linebackers coach Eric Henderson has been one of the most influential coaches on the Trojan staff, producing some of the greatest linebackers in college football and the NFL.
While USC may not have had their best season in 2024, Ramsey shares that being in L.A., and wearing the USC logo across your chest, means a lot to him and their program.
"We have a great coaching staff. There's a lot of things like about USC, I mean, you have great education, great coaching staff, and we're in a prime relationship, prime location, who doesn't want to live in L.A.? The connections you make in L.A., it goes so far, that SC logo goes so far too," Ramsey said.