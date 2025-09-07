Why USC Trojans' Surprising Ranking in ESPN FPI is Deserved
USC football defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 59-20 to move to 2-0 for the fourth consecutive season. It was a game that featured another dominating performance on offense from USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon.
While USC hasn't played the level of competition that it will face in the Big Ten, its performance on offense has proved that they are capable of being a top-25 caliber team throughout the season.
ESPN Football Power Index praised USC after its dominating win against Georgia Southern, as the Trojans are now ranked in the top 5 in the FPI. The four teams that rank ahead of USC in the FPI Top 25 are as follows: Oregon (No. 1), Texas (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3), and Alabama (No. 4).
USC is ranked as the third-highest Big Ten team in ESPN's updated FPI, behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks. The Trojans will open conference play on Saturday on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Three other Big Ten teams were ranked behind USC in ESPN's FPI Top 25, including Penn State, which was ranked 7th and Indiana (No. 16), and Illinois (No. 24). Meanwhile, the Trojans are unranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.
Why USC Deserves Top-Five Ranking
Jayden Maiava, in the win against Georgia Southern, once again put on an impressive performance. Maiava threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns on 16-of-24 passing in the win against the Eagles.
After the completion of week 2, Maiava is the leader in passing in the Big Ten with 707 yards through two games. Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmeyer is second behind Maiava for passing yards in the Big Ten with 513.
Maiava is the top favorite to lead the Big Ten in passing yards this season. USC's wide receiver duo of Lemon and Lane also highlighted the Trojans' offensive showing against the Eagles. The two leading wide receivers for USC combined for 249 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the win against Georgia Southern.
Lemon led the Trojans in receiving with four catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns against Georgia Southern. Fresh off a dominant performance in the season opener, USC's running backs also put on a show with Waymond Jordan, King Miller, and Eli Sanders all recording rushing touchdowns, like they did against Missouri State.
Jordan led the Trojans in rushing with 16 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown. The group has continued to prove that they can be a crucial piece to USC's offense throughout the season. USC is set to open up Big Ten play on the road next weekend against the Purdue Boilermakers.