Three Keys to Victory For USC To Upset No. 15 Michigan
Following their first bye week of the season, the USC Trojans are back on their home turf, hosting No. 15 Michigan in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The Trojans and Wolverines matchup raises questions for USC fans, after suffering their first loss to No. 17 Illinois on the road in week 5.
With Michigan coming off a win over Wisconsin, and the Trojans will have to break down the Michigan defense through a balanced offensive attack, set the tone on the defensive line, and shut down Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood to secure a third conference win.
Balanced USC Attack
The Trojans offense has been the most exciting part of coach Lincoln Riley’s roster this season. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has been playing a high level of football that allows the Trojans to score multiple ways: through the air and on the ground.
Wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane have made their case as one of the nation’s best receiver duos, with Lemon leading the conference with 589 receiving yards.
Tight Ends Walker Lyons and Lake McRee have also bolstered the air raid offense, with Lyons scoring his first two touchdowns of his career this season.
The running back room, headlined by transfers Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders have implemented a strong run performance through the season, alongside Maiava and his comfortability running the ball. Combined, Jordan and Sanders have rushed for 837 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Michigan’s defensive unit is powerful, and one of the highest rated in the country. Led by defensive end Derrick Moore, the Wolverines will look to slow Maiava down as much as possible to shut down any offensive production.
USC’s impressive dual attack will be critical against the Wolverines. If the Trojans can utilize strengths on offense, as well as Maiava’s rushing strength, getting points early on the scoreboard will set the tone.
Set The Tone On Defense
One of the key takeaways from USC’s loss to Illinois two weeks ago was the defense. The secondary struggled in coverage, the defensive line failed to generate consistent pressure, and the Trojans were flagged for 10 penalties.
With the absence of safety Kamari Ramsey in week 5, the secondary shuffle was an adjustment. Although positive takeaways were seen with cornerback Kevin Longstreet stepping in, Ramsey’s presence and leadership on the field was missed.
With a talented receiver like Michigan’s Donaven McCulley, tightened pass-coverage is the first step in shutting down their pass game.
For a Michigan run game, headlined by Underwood and running back Justice Haynes, the Trojans defensive line needs to be stronger than ever.
Haynes is one of the most talented backs the Trojans will face so far this season. He’s shifty, athletic, and is a reliable option to gain yards on the ground. Through five games, Haynes has 85 carries for 654 yards and eight touchdowns.
For a defensive line with size and strength, including defensive ends Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby, and defensive tackle Jakheem Stewart, stopping Haynes at the line of scrimmage will be crucial.
Shut Down Bryce Underwood
After Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the Wolverines to a perfect season in 2023, Michigan faced a transition year at the quarterback position last season.
Since week 1, Underwood has stepped in and brought versatility, arm strength and comfortability running the ball.
Underwood, like Maiava, has a strong supporting cast on offense – strong receivers and running backs, and complete tight ends that can block and receive. Against Wisconsin, Underwood displayed all the aspects of a well-rounded threat.
For a Trojans defense looking for a comeback win, facing a young, talented quarterback gives Lynn the opportunity to put their true talent to another test against a top 25 opponent.
Whether it’s the secondary, the defensive line or the linebackers, stopping Michigan’s offense, starting with Underwood, will be critical to pull of the upset and get back in the win column.