USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Add Wisconsin Transfer Tight End Tanner Koziol?
The USC Trojans are expected to be active in the spring transfer portal opening. Wisconsin tight end Tanner Koziol announced he is entering the portal on April 14. With USC potentially looking to add to their tight end room, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley could be targeting the tight end.
Koziol is transferring from the Wisconsin Badgers, but he was not with the team long. He committed to Wisconsin in December during the winter portal opening. Koziol was absent for ten spring practices for the Badgers, and it was quickly announced that he was entering the portal.
Koziol played three seasons with Ball State before entering the portal. He had a productive season in 2024, totalling 94 receptions and eight touchdowns. He averaged about 70 receiving yards per game.
The USC Trojans are a team expected to be active in the spring portal opening, with a couple of positions still needing depth. The tight end position could be one Riley targets. The Trojans recently shut down redshirt senior tight end Lake McCree for the remainder of spring practices. While he should be good to go in the fall, his injuries will be something to monitor.
Sophomore Walker Lyons will likely be a player to step up in 2025. Lyons stepped up while McCree was out for a couple of games in 2024. He finished the year with six receptions for 36 yards. Lyons is developing well and could have a strong upcoming season.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Smith Announces NFL Retirement, Signs One-Day Deal With Franchise
MORE: What 4-Star Lineman Deacon Schmitt Said After USC Trojans Recruiting Visit
MORE: Why USC Trojans Transfer Jamaal Jarrett Left Georgia Bulldogs
USC has other tight ends on the roster, but not many with playing time. Redshirt junior Carson Tabarraci suffered a season-ending injury last year, not appearing in any games. Redshirt freshman Joey Olsen joined the team as a four-star recruit, but played just one game.
While speaking to the media during spring media availability sessions, Riley spoke about how active USC will be in the portal.
"I think there are some of the obvious positions where we’re a little bit thin that we may look at,” Riley said. “My gut is we’ll end up having a handful of positions that we’re going to look at, and if we feel like someone fits, then we may pursue it.”
Koziol is a four-star player in the transfer portal. Per On3, he is the No. 25 player in the nation and the No. 2 tight end. Bringing in an experienced player like Koziol could benefit the Trojans' offense immensely. He has the playing experience and the receiving stats that could boost the offense.
Koziol does not have a visit lined up with the Trojans, but On3’s Steve Wiltfong believes USC could be contenders to land the four-star tight end. Koziol has one visit lined up since re-entering the portal, and it is with the Houston Cougars.
If USC wants to land the No. 2 tight end in the portal, Riley and the Trojans will have to move quickly. The spring portal officially opened on April 16 and will be open for just 10 days. The Trojans have lost just four players through the spring opening, not yet bringing any in.