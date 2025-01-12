All Trojans

USC Trojans Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman Elijah Hughes Commits to Notre Dame

USC Trojans defensive lineman Elijah Hughes announced via social media that he would be transferring to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Hughes spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at USC.

Cory Pappas

USC Trojans' Elijah Hughes
USC Trojans' Elijah Hughes / @elijah._hughes on Instagram
USC Trojans defensive lineman Elijah Hughes entered the transfer portal in December and has committed to Notre Dame. Hughes entered the transfer portal in December and announced on his Instagram that he would he be signing with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the 2025 season. 

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Iris
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elijah Hughes was rated as a three-star defensive lineman coming out of high school in the class of 2023. Hughes signed with the Trojans and played the last two seasons there. He announced at the conclusion of the 2024 season that he would be entering the transfer portal. 

Hughes played in 15 total games over the course of the 2023 and 2024 seasons at defensive line and defensive tackle. He totaled seven solo tackles with 3 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as a Trojan.  

Hughes will now be joining Notre Dame next season. The Fighting Irish are currently headed to the National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame beat Penn State 27-24 in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on Thursday night.

USC Trojans Transfer Portal Woes

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggie
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have been hit hard by the transfer portal. The Trojans have had a total of 21 players from the 2024 team announce that they would be entering the portal. Along the defensive line, Bear Alexander left USC for Oregon after deciding to redshirt the 2024 season after appearing in four games for the Trojans.

On the flip side, USC has only acquired 8 incoming transfers. One of the highest rated transfers to sign with USC is defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver from Kentucky. Additionally, the Trojans were able to land a commitment from five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart during the Early National Signing Period.

On the other side of the ball, USC landed Syracuse offensive lineman J'Onre Reed as well as Purdue offensive lineman DJ Wingfield from the transfer portal.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI.

