USC Trojans Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Linebacker Jordan Bass From Pitt
The USC Trojans will host former Pitt linebacker Jordan Bass for an official visit starting Thursday, Jan. 2. The sophomore linebacker was a highly sought-after prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle coming out of Phoebus (VA) high school. Bass was the No. 16 linebacker and No. 165 overall prospect, per the On3 Industry Rankings. At 6-foot-4 and 230lbs, Bass possesses tremendous size for the position. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Bass appeared in 10 games, with one start as a true freshman in 2023, registering 11 tackles, including two for loss. This past season, he played in nine games and tallied 14 tackles, including four for loss and one sack before suffering a season-ending injury. Bass entered the transfer portal on Dec. 20.
The Trojans will be losing a ton of experience at the linebacker position with Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb out of eligibility. Mascarenas-Arnold played very well in his lone season in the Cardinal and Gold, registering a team high 95 tackles, including five for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. He stepped in immediately with his brother, safety Akili Arnold and helped revamp a Trojans defense that struggled mightily in 2023.
Cobb ranked second on the team in tackles with 72, including 2.5 for loss and and two interceptions. Because the Trojans were thin at linebacker in terms of depth and experience when Eric Gentry was lost for the regular season following their week 4 win over Wisconsin, Masceranas-Arnold and Cobb played a majority of the snaps. The durability between the two was huge for a defense that was plagued by injuries throughout the season.
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Recruit Deshonne Redeaux Over UCLA, Oregon
MORE: Miami To Land Transfer Portal Receiver Zachariah Branch Over Georgia? Visit
MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Receiver Sam Phillips from Chattanooga
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Coach Chris Koclanes Hired As WNBA Dallas Wings Coach
Freshman Desman Stephens II had bright moments during his rookie campaign and is expected to take on a larger role in 2025. Elijah Newby, a four-star prospect and No. 9 ranked linebacker according to the the On3 Industry Rankings in 2024 cycle is also a name to keep an eye on to earn more playing time in 2025.
The Trojans signed just one linebacker during the early national signing period for the 2025 cycle in San Clemente (CA) four-star and top 100 prospect Matai Tagoa’i.
USC has been working to rebuild its defense at key spots in the transfer portal. They have signed three players that are expected to be immediate contributors for D'Anton Lynn next season, former Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver, former Georgia defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett and former San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey.
Hutchinson C.C. running back and UCF commit Waymond Jordan Jr. is also on campus for an official visit. The Trojans have already signed one running back in the transfer portal, Eli Sanders from New Mexico.
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said After Defeating Texas A&M in Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Questionable Clock Management vs. Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Aggies Draws Disappointing Crowd For Las Vegas Bowl