Can USC Trojans Land Four-Star Recruit JaReylan McCoy Over LSU, Tennessee?
Tupelo (MS) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy is set to announce his commitment during the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday, Jan. 2 in Orlando. McCoy will have three hats on the table when he makes his announcement, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and USC Trojans. He is the No. 11 defensive lineman and No. 124 overall prospect, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
“It is about development and relationships," McCoy told On3. "I have to be able to talk to my coach. We have to be able to communicate about things outside of football. The coach I play for needs to be real with me and I have to have trust in him. I want to be coached up and developed, but the relationships are really important too.”
McCoy has taken numerous visits to LSU, but Trojans have been in heavy pursuit of the four-star defensive lineman since they offered him over the summer. USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson has been McCoy’s primary contact throughout the process. McCoy took his last visit to Los Angeles in late November to watch USC take on Notre Dame.
“Coach Henny (Eric Henderson) and coach (Lincoln) Riley reach out a lot. They recruit me hard. Coach Henny has a track record and he is great with player development. He coached Aaron Donald, so when he gets his hands on guys, he develops them. I love the environment too. I was at the Notre Dame game and it was great.”
LSU and USC are once again in a heated recruiting battle for a coveted defensive line prospect. The two high-profile programs competed for 2025 Edna Karr (LA) five-star defensive Jahkeem Stewart, and it was the Trojans who signed the blue-chip prospect.
“Coach Henny is the top defensive line coach in college football,” McCoy said. “Anyone that has seen how he is in person will want to make you commit on the spot. He’s not the type to hype your head up, he’s going to tell you all your wrongs first.”
USC has been hot on the recruiting trail for the 2026 cycle and currently have the No. 2 recruiting class, per the On3 Industry Rankings. They have seven commitments, including Gainesville (GA) linebacker Xavier Griffin, Rancho Cucamonga (CA) cornerback RJ Sermons, Loyola (CB) Brandon Lockhart, Mount Carmel (IL) defensive lineman Braedon Jones, Los Alamitos (CA) receiver Ja’Myron Baker, St. John Bosco (CA) athlete Joshua Holland and Sierra Canyon (CA) athlete Madden Riordan.
