USC Trojans Transfer Portal Mass Exodus: Former Players Top Transfer Rankings

It's been a rough portal season for USC. Here's how their outgoing players rank in the @247SportsPortal:



Miller Moss-No. 6 QB

Zachariah Branch-No. 2 WR

Duce Robinson-No. 3 WR

Quinten Joyner-No. 5 RB

Mason Murphy-No. 5 OT

Bear Alexander-No. 3 DT https://t.co/dGJU6iaGPy