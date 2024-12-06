All Trojans

USC Trojans Transfer Portal Needs: Offensive Line, Defense Need Reinforcements

The USC Trojans have officially ended the Early National Signing Period by adding 21 high school prospects to the roster. With the transfer portal officially opening up on Dec. 9, how will the Trojans replace offensive linemen Jonah Monheim or linebacker Mason Cobb?

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans signed 21 players in their high school recruiting class, but with the transfer portal officially opening up on Dec. 9, the Trojans will now pivot their attention to portal to fill their positional needs.

1. Defensive Back

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) for the game victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC will be losing defensive backs Akili Arnold, Bryson Shaw, Jacobe Covington, John Humphrey, Jaylin Smith, Greedy Vance, DeCarlos Nicholson, and Prophet Bolden to graduation in the spring. On top of losing six defensive backs to graduation, safety Kamari Ramsey has the opportunity to bolt to the NFL, something he may consider doing if his draft grade is high enough. USC is returning four cornerbacks, including Marcellus Williams, who figures to fight for a starting job in the offseason. In the safeties room, USC will be returning five players not including Ramsey. The Trojans should hit the portal for experienced transfers to fill the depth, left behind by the graduation senior class.

2. Linebacker

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (4) intercepts a pass intended for Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC will be graduating their two leading tacklers from the 2024 season. Both Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb will be departing from the team by next fall and the Trojans desperately need someone to step up and fill the productive void left by the senior linebackers. Mascarenas-Arnold had 88 tackles, three sacks, and two picks in his lone season in Los Angeles. It will be hard to find that kind of production through the portal, but thankfully USC will be returning Eric Gentry, who missed a majority of the season with a concussion. The Trojans are expecting a big jump from Desman Stephens II after the young linebacker flashed his potential in 2024. However, there isn't a whole lot of experience across the board in the positional unit. USC will need to find veteran linebackers in this spot to help mentor the young and promising defenders like Stephens II and Garrison Madden.

3. Offensive Line

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (79) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

USC will be facing a serious revamp of the offensive line in 2025. With Trojans' team captain Jonah Monheim as well as offensive tackle Mason Murphy graduating and off to the NFL, there are some holes up front for USC. If offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon declares for the NFL Draft as well, that will be three starting positions that need replacements. The Trojans finished strong with offensive line recruiting in the high school level, but like a broken record, the Trojans should go seek veteran offensive line help to ease in the transition for the talented youngsters to come in.


