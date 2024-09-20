USC Trojans Defensive X-Factor? Safety Kamari Ramsey 'Taking Charge'
After transferring from UCLA and reuniting with defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey has been one of the biggest difference makers in the new look USC defense.
In his second year in Lynn's system, following him from Westwood to South Los Angeles, Ramsey has been doing it all for the Trojans. Whether it's making an open field tackle, or coming down into the box and getting a sack, Ramsey has been the missing chess piece USC's defense has needed.
Ramsey has registered 12 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble for the Trojans so far in 2024. He didn't even finish the game in the Trojans 48-0 win over Utah State as USC rotated the defense in the second half.
In a media availability session on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Lynn said his redshirt sophomore safety has taken leaps and bounds in his on-field communication skills compared to his freshman year.
"(He's) Just been more vocal on the field. He's very very smart and with him being in the situation where he was the only one who knew the defense, it kinda forced him to talk a lot more," Lynn said. "Now that we're in camp, you see it paying off that he's taking charge and he has been more vocal than he has been in the past."
Ramsey really broke out last year during Lynn's only season as the defensive coordinator at UCLA. He has 40 tackles as he helped UCLA with a defensive turnaround that led to Lynn taking the job at USC.
It hasn't been easy for Ramsey and the Trojan defense, however. Ramsey said it has taken a lot of growth from the team to get to this point.
"It's been a long road, I would say," Ramsey said. "Especially from the spring to now, a lot of growth. Especially with a lot of chemistry being joined together. It's been a long way, we've come a long way. Communication has gotten a lot better and I would say we for sure came together as a unit."
Even USC cornerback Greedy Vance Jr., a Florida State transfer who joined the Men of Troy over the offseason, says this team has been different from the other teams he has been on during his career.
"The energy, everyday is very contagious, very positive," Vance said.
The Trojans are going to have a tough matchup on the road against the defending national champions, No. 18 Michigan, but Lynn says he isn't too worried with how well USC has been preparing.
"We have a big challenge, we know what to expect, we're prepared for it," Lynn said. "We just need to make sure we are playing our best ball."
