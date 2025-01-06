USC Trojans Reload With Transfer Portal Running Backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders
The USC Trojans made another move at running back in the transfer portal, bringing in their second portal running back. The Trojans picked up the top JUCO running back in the country in Waymond Jordan, just a few weeks after picking up New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders.
USC now has an influx of talent in the position group after losing their first and second string running backs from this season. The Trojans saw their starter in Woody Marks declare for the NFL draft and backup Quinten Joyner hit the transfer portal. USC still has two scholarship backs returning in Bryan Jackson and A'Marion Peterson.
The Trojans are losing a lot of production with the loss of Marks, however. He ran for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns. Joyner finished with 478 yards and three touchdowns throughout the season.
However, USC is bringing in another 1,000 yard rusher from the FBS level in Sanders. In his lone season at New Mexico, Sanders ran for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns. He doesn't offer the receiving threat that Marks did, but has shown to be serviceable in the backfield when needed. He caught 15 receptions for 134 yards last season.
Jordan put up big numbers at the junior college level. Hailing from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, Jordan ran for 1,612 yards and 20 touchdowns this past season. Safe to say, Jordan looked like a man among boys during his time at Hutchinson. He also doesn't offer the same skillset that Marks did in the backfield, but speaking as a pure runner, Jordan could be potentially even better.
USC will also return a couple of talented backs in Jackson and Peterson. Jackson was the starting running back for the Trojans during their Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M on Dec. 27. He ran 16 times for 66 yards and a touchdown in his lone start of the season. Peterson ran for 12 times for 43 yards in his extended look during the bowl game.
Coming in from the high school ranks, USC is bringing in a pair of three-star recruits in Riley Wormley and Harry Dalton III. Both running backs will potentially redshirt with the amount of depth in front of them.
The amount of depth at the position the Trojans are going to have going into next season is going to be unreal. USC coach Lincoln Riley will have potentially three running backs that have the talent to be able to start in the Trojans backfield.
