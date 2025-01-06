USC Trojans Land Transfer Portal Running Back Waymond Jordan Over Ole Miss, North Carolina
The USC Trojans have landed a second commitment of the day with former Hutchinson (KS) Community College running back Waymond Jordan choosing the Trojans over North Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and UCF. He was previously committed to UCF.
Jordan is the No. 1 ranked junior college running back and the No. 18 overall prospect in the 247Sports JUCO rankings. The Pensacola, FL. native rushed for 1,612 yards and 20 touchdowns for the junior college national champions in 2024 as redshirt freshman.
Jordan is the second running back the Trojans have added via the transfer portal, joining former New Mexico running back Eli Sanders. The Oceanside, CA began his career at Iowa State before transferring to New Mexico last season, where rushed for 1,063 yards on 147 carries and nine touchdowns. Sanders chose to return home to Southern California for his final season of eligibility.
Jordan is the eighth player the Trojans have added in the portal since it opened on Dec. 9, joining Sanders, former Purdue offensive lineman DJ Wingfield, former San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey, former Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver, former Georgia defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett, former UNLV kicker Caden Chittenden and former Valparaiso punter Sam Johnson.
USC has quickly rebuilt its running back after Woody Marks entered the NFL draft following an excellent season in his lone year in the Cardinal and Gold. The Trojans second leading rusher Quinten Joyner entered the portal when it opened and has since returned home to the Lone Star state and signed with Texas Tech. USC coach Lincoln Riley has dived into the portal in each of his three seasons to find his leading rusher, Travis Dye in 2022, MarShawn Lloyd in 2023 and Marks in 2024. And it appears 2025 will be more of the same.
The addition of Jordan and Sanders gives the Trojans a deep backfield that will also feature freshman Bryan Jackson and redshirt freshman A’Marion Peterson. Jackson and Peterson carried the workload for USC in their last second win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. The two combined for 109 rushing yards on 28 carries and Jackson recorded his first career touchdown. The battle in spring practice between Sanders, Jordan, Jackson and Peterson will be one to watch in spring practice and fall camp.
The Trojans signed two running backs in the 2025 recruiting cycle, four-star Harry Dalton and three-star Riley Wormley. They have also been considered the favorites to land Oaks Christian (CA) four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux and Harvey (OH) four-star Shahn Alston running back in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
