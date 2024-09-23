Do the USC Trojans Have A Trenches Problem? Offensive, Defensive Line Struggles
The No. 13 USC Trojans were beat at the line of scrimmage in their 27-24 loss to the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines. Michigan relied on a strong rushing attack and pass rush to hold off the Trojans ans it was successful.
The Michigan offensive and defensive lines controlled the game and were the biggest keys to the Wolverine victory. It’s back to the drawing board for the Trojans as they head back home from Ann Arbor to face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Michigan Gashes USC on the Ground
The Michigan Wolverines ran the ball at will on Saturday, rushing for 290 yards. They were led by running back Kalel Mullings, who carried the ball 17 times for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fellow Michigan running back Donovan Edwards added 14 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Michigan quarterback Alex Orji didn’t need to use his arm much in his first start of the 2024 season. Orji just went 7 of 12 for 32 yards passing while running 13 times for 43 yards.
Even though Michigan's offense was one-dimensional all game, the Trojans could not seem to stop them. USC’s offense gave their defense a 24-20 lead with 4 minutes left at the Michigan 11-yard line. Needing just one stop against an offense that hadn’t proven to be able to throw their ball, the Trojans defense allowed a 63-yard Mullings run on third down, putting the Wolverines in the red zone.
Mullings punched it into the end zone a few plays later to give Michigan the 27-24 lead and the win. Even a much-improved USC defense was no match for the Michigan rushing attack.
Wolverines Defensive Line Swarms Miller Moss
On the other side of the ball, the Michigan defensive line was all over the USC offensive line and Trojans quarterback Miller Moss. Moss was getting hounded all game, and it made it difficult for the Trojan offense to get in a rhythm. Moss was sacked 4 times and hurried another 10 times.
Additionally, the Wolverine defense held the Trojans under 100 yards rushing.
For the Trojans, this game was a “Welcome to the Big Ten” moment. They are going to have to be a lot better at the line of scrimmage they want to compete in this conference now and in the future, starting up front with the offensive and defensive lines.
The Trojans will have to more comfortable playing in these ugly, muck-it-up games. They have talent at quarterback and skill positions that are as good as anyone in the country. Where they need to improve is in the trenches.
