All Trojans

Do the USC Trojans Have A Trenches Problem? Offensive, Defensive Line Struggles

The USC Trojans' offensive and defensive lines were overmatched by the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.

Cory Pappas

USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) makes a pass against Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) makes a pass against Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 13 USC Trojans were beat at the line of scrimmage in their 27-24 loss to the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines. Michigan relied on a strong rushing attack and pass rush to hold off the Trojans ans it was successful.

The Michigan offensive and defensive lines controlled the game and were the biggest keys to the Wolverine victory. It’s back to the drawing board for the Trojans as they head back home from Ann Arbor to face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Michigan Gashes USC on the Ground 

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings (20) runs against USC linebacker Mason Cobb (13) during the second half at Michigan Stad
Michigan running back Kalel Mullings (20) runs against USC linebacker Mason Cobb (13) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines ran the ball at will on Saturday, rushing for 290 yards. They were led by running back Kalel Mullings, who carried the ball 17 times for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fellow Michigan running back Donovan Edwards added 14 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji didn’t need to use his arm much in his first start of the 2024 season. Orji just went 7 of 12 for 32 yards passing while running 13 times for 43 yards. 

Even though Michigan's offense was one-dimensional all game, the Trojans could not seem to stop them. USC’s offense gave their defense a 24-20 lead with 4 minutes left at the Michigan 11-yard line. Needing just one stop against an offense that hadn’t proven to be able to throw their ball, the Trojans defense allowed a 63-yard Mullings run on third down, putting the Wolverines in the red zone.

Mullings punched it into the end zone a few plays later to give Michigan the 27-24 lead and the win. Even a much-improved USC defense was no match for the Michigan rushing attack. 

Wolverines Defensive Line Swarms Miller Moss

Michigan defensive end Josaiah Stewart (0) sacks USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in
Michigan defensive end Josaiah Stewart (0) sacks USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other side of the ball, the Michigan defensive line was all over the USC offensive line and Trojans quarterback Miller Moss. Moss was getting hounded all game, and it made it difficult for the Trojan offense to get in a rhythm. Moss was sacked 4 times and hurried another 10 times.

Additionally, the Wolverine defense held the Trojans under 100 yards rushing. 

For the Trojans, this game was a “Welcome to the Big Ten” moment. They are going to have to be a lot better at the line of scrimmage they want to compete in this conference now and in the future, starting up front with the offensive and defensive lines.

The Trojans will have to more comfortable playing in these ugly, muck-it-up games. They have talent at quarterback and skill positions that are as good as anyone in the country. Where they need to improve is in the trenches

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Takes Blame for Loss to Michigan Wolverines

MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: Makai Lemon Hospitalized After Injury

MORE: USC Trojans Dominated By Michigan Wolverines In The Trenches, Lose First Big Ten Game

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley 'Disappointed' After Falling to Michigan Wolverines

MORE: USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines Suspicious Officiating Called Into Question

Published
Cory Pappas

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football