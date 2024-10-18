All Trojans

USC Trojans Trending for 4-Star Offensive Line Recruit Aaron Dunn, Former Utah Commit

Four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn has announced his de-commitment from the Utah Utes, and some are expecting him to flip to the USC Trojans. Can USC coach Lincoln Riley pull off the recruiting win?

Angela Miele

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
On Oct. 17, offensive tackle Aaron Dunn de-committed from the Utah Utes. Dunn is a four-star offensive lineman from the class of 2025, and the USC Trojans are trending as Dunn’s top choice. This would be a big addition to the Trojans class of 2025 recruiting class.

After Dunn backed off his commitment to Utah, On3 recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong predicted the offensive lineman recruit to join USC's class.

Dunn took to his social media to announce he is no longer committed to Utah.

“First I want to thank god for the countless blessings that he has bestowed upon me. After prayers and discussions with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Utah,” Dunn said. “Thank you to coach Harding, and Whittingham for giving me the opportunity to play for the team.”

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Now, all eyes turn to where Dunn will play football next fall. USC seems to be the team to watch for. The offensive line is a point of emphasis for the Trojans. Dunn visited USC in May and received an offer from the Trojans.

Dunn committed to the Utah Utes on Aug. 8. On3 ranks Dunn as the No. 18 tackle in the class of 2025. Though this is a tough loss for the Utes, it could turn into good news for the Trojans.

Dunn has received offers from a couple of Big Ten schools, such as the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins. The offensive lineman is projected to pick USC, but Oregon is also a team to watch.

Aaron Dunn
Four-star recruit Aaron Dunn on a visit to USC Trojans with coach Lincoln Riley / Aaron Dunn / X / Aaron Dunn / X

According to On3, USC’s 2025 recruiting class ranks No. 12 nationally and third in the Big Ten. USC has a talented group coming in 2025. Two five-star players, wide receiver Jerome Myles and quarterback Julian Lewis, are the top recruits for the Trojans in this class. Dunn would be a significant addition to the offense.

Expect Dunn’s decision to come quickly being from the class of 2025. This would be a big addition to the Trojans, who need to improve their offensive line. 

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

