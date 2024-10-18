USC Trojans Trending for 4-Star Offensive Line Recruit Aaron Dunn, Former Utah Commit
On Oct. 17, offensive tackle Aaron Dunn de-committed from the Utah Utes. Dunn is a four-star offensive lineman from the class of 2025, and the USC Trojans are trending as Dunn’s top choice. This would be a big addition to the Trojans class of 2025 recruiting class.
After Dunn backed off his commitment to Utah, On3 recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong predicted the offensive lineman recruit to join USC's class.
Dunn took to his social media to announce he is no longer committed to Utah.
“First I want to thank god for the countless blessings that he has bestowed upon me. After prayers and discussions with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Utah,” Dunn said. “Thank you to coach Harding, and Whittingham for giving me the opportunity to play for the team.”
Now, all eyes turn to where Dunn will play football next fall. USC seems to be the team to watch for. The offensive line is a point of emphasis for the Trojans. Dunn visited USC in May and received an offer from the Trojans.
Dunn committed to the Utah Utes on Aug. 8. On3 ranks Dunn as the No. 18 tackle in the class of 2025. Though this is a tough loss for the Utes, it could turn into good news for the Trojans.
Dunn has received offers from a couple of Big Ten schools, such as the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins. The offensive lineman is projected to pick USC, but Oregon is also a team to watch.
According to On3, USC’s 2025 recruiting class ranks No. 12 nationally and third in the Big Ten. USC has a talented group coming in 2025. Two five-star players, wide receiver Jerome Myles and quarterback Julian Lewis, are the top recruits for the Trojans in this class. Dunn would be a significant addition to the offense.
Expect Dunn’s decision to come quickly being from the class of 2025. This would be a big addition to the Trojans, who need to improve their offensive line.
