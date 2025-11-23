USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Kickoff Time Announced
The No. 15 USC Trojans are coming off a 42-27 loss to the No. 7 Oregon Ducks, and the UCLA Bruins face a three-loss Washington team. For their final game of the season, the Bruins and the Trojans will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT to compete for the Victory Bell. The game will be broadcast on NBC.
After the Trojans' 42-27 road loss in Eugene, USC is now 9-3 entering their rivalry matchup with the Bruins. In an underwhelming season, despite a touch of hope in October, the Bruins enter their final game of the season in Trojan territory.
Although the Trojans' and Bruins' postseason fates have already been decided, with USC bowl eligible and UCLA not, a rivalry game is still a rivalry game. The Trojans are competing to keep the Victory Bell at home.
Trojans, Bruins Set For Late Primetime Kickoff
The 3-7 Bruins enter Trojan territory looking to reclaim the Victory Bell the Trojans hold. In their final game of the season, USC looks to pull off a ninth win to round out the regular season.
The Trojans have been impressive all season, despite their three losses. Entering the rivalry weekend 8-3 is a drastic difference for USC, compared to their results entering last year's matchup.
The annual crosstown rivalry will be played for the 93rd time on Saturday, Nov. 29, with their most recent win coming from a 19-13 victory in the Rose Bowl. USC leads the series 51-34-7.
The 4:30 p.m. PT kickoff on NBC will mark the sixth time of 2025 that the Trojans have kicked off during primetime. USC earned primetime kickoffs against Missouri State, Georgia Southern, Michigan State, Michigan and Notre Dame.
Now that the Trojans have been knocked out of CFP contention, a competitive matchup with the Bruins will be their final regular season chance before bowl game conversations.
What To Know Before USC vs. UCLA
The USC Trojans will be hosting their final game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, honoring their class of seniors for their final home game in cardinal and gold.
For a team that leads the nation in total offensive yards per game, going up against the Bruins should be nothing short of easy. However, the Bruins and the Trojans rivalry share a back-and-forth history of the Victory Bell.
Starting in 2018, no program had won the rivalry game for more than two consecutive years, when USC held onto the Victory Bell in both 2019 and 2020. For the Bruins, UCLA took it to Westwood in 2018, 2020 and 2023.
The story of the Bruins has been one of the wildest in all of college football, as well as the origin of a complex coaching caroseul this season. UCLA fired former head coach Deshaun Foster after a 0-3 start to the season, and turned to Tim Skipper, special assistant to Foster, step in as interim head coach.
After Skipper stepped in, offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel took over play-calling duties. Since their change, the Bruins went on a three-week win streak defeating then No. 7 Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland. While that dash of hope was short-lived, the Bruins have proved they can still compete.
The Trojans suffered their third loss on the season, leaving them 8-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play. While the Trojans have no struggle winning games like the Bruins, their heavy injury list takes its place.
Against the Ducks, starting center Killian O'Connor went down and exited the game, just to return in crutches on the sideline. Safeties Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey also did not play.
Based on both teams resume's, the Trojans securing one final win seems likely. USC will host UCLA at 4:30 p.m. on NBC at the Coliseum.