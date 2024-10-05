All Trojans

USC Trojans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 3 Keys To Victory: Start Hot In First Half

The No. 11 USC Trojans will head into Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers on Saturday, Oct. 5. The Trojans can't look past their matchup vs. Minnesota as they take on Penn State next week.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans and Wisconsin Badgers helmets at the line of scrimmage in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans and Wisconsin Badgers helmets at the line of scrimmage in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans will head to Minnesota for their third Big Ten game, searching for another win. They sit at No. 11 in the nation and with a win against the Gophers, it could spur them to a top ten ranking.

Take a look at some keys the Trojans will need if they want to escape Big Ten country with a win in their back pocket.

1. Defense needs to limit Gophers' running back Darius Taylor

Sep 28, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Trojans defense held Wisconsin to just 106 rushing yards as they had a nice rebound game from the week prior as Michigan ran wild against USC. The Wolverines went for 290 yards on the ground.

The Trojans forced Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke to just 180 passing yards. Locke was originally the backup to Tyler Van Dyke, but Van Dyke suffered a knee injury that ended his season prematurely prior to the USC game. When the Trojans limited the Badgers run game, they allowed their talented pass rushers to pressure Locke, in turn forcing the Wisconsin offense to be thrown off their game plan. USC's defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and the defensive staff are some of the best minds in college football and their second half shutout vs. the Badgers showed how well-coached the USC defensive unit is.

The Gophers have a talented back in Darius Taylor. He missed the season opener but has since ran for 258 yards and five touchdowns, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry in four. If the Trojans front seven is able to recreate their performance from last week, then the Trojans should be in good shape.

2. USC offense can't sleep through the first half...again

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) runs against Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Christian Alliegro (28), safety Hunter Wohler (24) and cornerback RJ Delancy III (5) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans offense was downright sloppy in the first half against Wisconsin. USC scored just 13 points in the first half in both of their Big Ten games. Minnesota's defense allowed 31 points to Iowa and 27 to Michigan. The Trojans must jump out and attack Minnesota early in the first half to avoid being down at the half for the third straight game.

USC quarterback Miller Moss had two turnovers in the first half vs. the Badgers. Moss, who hasn't been prone to turnovers this season, should be able to avoid turning the ball over and not cut the Trojans' drives short. USC head coach Lincoln Riley should not be afraid of being aggressive early in the game, especially with the emergence of the wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Zachariah Branch.

3. Miller Moss needs to continue consistent play

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view as Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moss has thrown for 1,198 yards and eight touchdowns this season as he has been a calming presence in a wild Big Ten storm for the Trojans. His *worst* game was vs. Michigan, where he threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns along with an interception and lost fumble. Moss can't afford to have another two turnover game if USC wants to find consistency on the offensive side of the ball. The Trojans quarterback will have to deal with Minnesota weather but should find success against a shaky Gopher secondary.


